Prime Day Exclusive: INNOCN Unveils Special Savings on the 49-Inch Ultrawide Monitor - 49C1G

SHENZHEN, China, July 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOCN is thrilled to announce a special Prime Day promotion on the popular INNOCN 49C1G Ultrawide Monitor, offering significant savings and enhanced productivity features.



During Prime Day, from July 16th to July 17th, 2024, customers can purchase the INNOCN 49C1G Ultrawide Monitor at a discounted price of $599.99, reduced from its regular price of $749.99. Use the code 49C1GUMT for an additional 5% off, making it an outstanding value for users seeking advanced visual performance and connectivity options.

The INNOCN 49C1G features a premium VA panel with dual FHD 1080p resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio, providing expansive visuals ideal for content creation and gaming. It supports versatile connectivity including USB Type C, DP, HDMI ports, and USB C power delivery (65W), ensuring seamless integration with laptops, MacBooks, phones, tablets, and gaming consoles like the Switch, PS5/4/3, and XBOX Series.

Technologically advanced, the monitor incorporates Adaptive-Sync and HDR 400 technology for smooth, high-contrast visuals with precise color accuracy covering 99% sRGB. It meets Display HDR 400 standards, ensuring exceptional image quality and immersive viewing experiences.

Designed for user comfort, the 1800R curvature reduces eye fatigue while enhancing immersion. The monitor also supports PIP/PBP split-screen technology, enabling multitasking from multiple input sources simultaneously, maximizing productivity.

Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to elevate your setup with the INNOCN 49C1G Ultrawide Monitor at a special Prime Day price. Explore all our amazing deals on the INNOCN Amazon shop now!

For more details, visit the product page at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BY199WV7

About INNOCN

Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com

