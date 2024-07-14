Restaurants Canada Welcomes Change of Course for Alcohol Distribution During LCBO Labour Dispute

Toronto, July 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 38,0000 restaurants and bars, Ontario proudly boasts an estimated 14,000 restaurant and bar locations that serve alcohol. With summer in full-swing, the next month and a half represent a critical make-or-break window for businesses who offer LCBO purchased products who are highly dependent on tourists, sports spectators, patio visitors, vacationers, and after-work crowds to make their year profitable.



While we remain hopeful that the strike will end soon, Restaurants Canada has called on the Government of Ontario and the LCBO to make it their top priority to ensure that they dedicate the maximum amount possible of their limited resources toward protecting Ontario’s restaurants, bars, as well as the employees, suppliers, and visitors who depend on them for their livelihoods.



We cannot yet determine the full impact of the union’s efforts to disrupt LCBO services or other factors on product availability and delivery to licensees. However, restaurants and bars attempting to restock are consistently finding the products they need out of stock or extremely limited availability, with only a small selection of products available at any given time.

We have voiced the experiences, concerns, frustrations, and outright fears of our members as we move well into the second week of a strike. As we approach a critical phase where demand from restaurants and bars will rapidly increase, our industry needs to know that the contingency plan will be effective.

Today’s announcement by the Government of Ontario reassures our members that they have been heard. Restaurants Canada appreciates that limited resources will now be directed towards safeguarding vulnerable businesses. We extend our gratitude to the government and LCBO for their responsiveness.

Licensees will have received a communication from the LCBO today telling them about the new system for accessing products. Any restaurant or bar with specific questions can reach out to licensee@lcbo.com for direct assistance.

“Over the course of the weekend, we have remained in close communication with the LCBO and government officials to address the challenges our sector is facing due to the LCBO strike. I am appreciative of Premier Ford and Minister Bethlenfalvy for listening to our concerns and recognizing the importance of prioritizing our sector,” said Kelly Higginson, President & CEO, Restaurants Canada. “While it will not be business as usual and we expect continued challenges due to the strike, both the LCBO and the Government of Ontario are actively working to find solutions to the issues impacting our access to products, said Higginson.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain ongoing communication with our members to ensure we are informed of any significant issues that may arise as the industry adjusts to the revised LCBO service plans.