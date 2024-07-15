TomTom signs long-term agreement with Microsoft to deliver location technology and collaborate on product innovation

TomTom’s maps and traffic will power Microsoft Azure Maps, Bing, Microsoft Power BI, and Microsoft 365 until the end of this decade.



TomTom enters into agreement with Microsoft to infuse TomTom products with AI and launch joint go-to-market initiatives in automotive, logistics, and mobility.

Microsoft licenses new TomTom Orbis Maps and started roll-out of TomTom’s Traffic service based on the new maps across global markets.



AMSTERDAM, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced that it is deepening and extending its collaboration with Microsoft. TomTom’s maps and traffic data will power location-based services across Microsoft’s solutions, reaching hundreds of millions of people and organizations daily, and the companies will closely work together on bringing innovations to market, including AI-infused products. In addition, TomTom is reaffirming Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud provider.

The new agreement reflects TomTom and Microsoft’s shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge location technology to businesses and consumers. TomTom powers Azure Maps, which through the Azure cloud platform, enables enterprises and developers to incorporate rich mapping and location capabilities into solutions, ranging from spatial analytics to internet-of-things and asset-tracking. TomTom’s location technology is also used in Microsoft’s first-party offerings. AI-powered search engine Bing, data visualization tool Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft 365, and others utilize TomTom’s maps and services to support their location-based features.

To bolster their collective success, TomTom and Microsoft will collaborate on product innovation, using Microsoft’s AI prowess and TomTom’s extensive location technology experience to develop AI-powered solutions for the automotive, logistics, and broader mobility domains. The companies will jointly pursue go-to-market initiatives, support customer success, and offer expert guidance.

“We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Microsoft. Microsoft is already rolling out TomTom’s Traffic, based on our new TomTom Orbis Maps, and we look forward to further supporting them with the freshest and most accurate location data,” said Harold Goddijn, Chief Executive Officer, TomTom. “Through this collaboration, we will create innovative, AI-based products that are set to deliver customer value.”

“Our collaboration with TomTom is built on a shared vision for location-based customer value,” said Nicholas Lee, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Maps & Local. “We’re pleased about the product innovations that we will be able to bring to life as part of our continued relationship, with the added support of Microsoft’s AI technologies. By hosting their services in Microsoft Azure, TomTom’s location technology interfaces seamlessly with our services, benefiting customers across industries.”

TomTom and Microsoft have been working together since 2016, with TomTom powering Microsoft’s Azure Maps location services, and the companies later expanding their cooperation to mapping data and services for Microsoft’s first-party offerings. As a natural evolution of their relationship, the companies have also been collaborating on automotive solutions, driving innovation for generative AI-powered automotive solutions, and developing an in-vehicle digital cockpit and infotainment solution with cloud analytics.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,700 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

