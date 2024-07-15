15th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|12th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|4,468
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|654.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|665.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|660.1815
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|660.1815
|4,468
|654.00
|665.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|12 July 2024 08:16:52
|63
|660.00
|XLON
|00286540023TRLO1
|12 July 2024 08:20:28
|30
|660.00
|XLON
|00286541263TRLO1
|12 July 2024 08:20:28
|103
|660.00
|XLON
|00286541262TRLO1
|12 July 2024 08:55:15
|621
|664.00
|XLON
|00286553477TRLO1
|12 July 2024 10:01:27
|132
|663.00
|XLON
|00286588860TRLO1
|12 July 2024 11:52:23
|22
|665.00
|XLON
|00286633042TRLO1
|12 July 2024 11:57:41
|492
|665.00
|XLON
|00286633147TRLO1
|12 July 2024 12:29:27
|127
|665.00
|XLON
|00286633918TRLO1
|12 July 2024 12:32:00
|28
|664.00
|XLON
|00286633947TRLO1
|12 July 2024 13:32:05
|124
|664.00
|XLON
|00286635437TRLO1
|12 July 2024 14:58:28
|142
|664.00
|XLON
|00286637672TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:02:22
|255
|661.00
|XLON
|00286637863TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:09:07
|134
|660.00
|XLON
|00286638147TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:09:07
|134
|660.00
|XLON
|00286638146TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:09:07
|134
|660.00
|XLON
|00286638145TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:09:07
|268
|660.00
|XLON
|00286638144TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:28:39
|259
|657.00
|XLON
|00286639095TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:36:27
|142
|657.00
|XLON
|00286639392TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:36:31
|36
|657.00
|XLON
|00286639393TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:37:13
|369
|656.00
|XLON
|00286639426TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:47:37
|250
|654.00
|XLON
|00286639826TRLO1
|12 July 2024 15:47:37
|600
|656.00
|XLON
|00286639827TRLO1
|12 July 2024 16:27:04
|3
|654.00
|XLON
|00286642003TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970