15th July 2024

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:12th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:4,468
Lowest price per share (pence):654.00
Highest price per share (pence):665.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):660.1815

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON660.18154,468654.00665.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
12 July 2024 08:16:5263660.00XLON00286540023TRLO1
12 July 2024 08:20:2830660.00XLON00286541263TRLO1
12 July 2024 08:20:28103660.00XLON00286541262TRLO1
12 July 2024 08:55:15621664.00XLON00286553477TRLO1
12 July 2024 10:01:27132663.00XLON00286588860TRLO1
12 July 2024 11:52:2322665.00XLON00286633042TRLO1
12 July 2024 11:57:41492665.00XLON00286633147TRLO1
12 July 2024 12:29:27127665.00XLON00286633918TRLO1
12 July 2024 12:32:0028664.00XLON00286633947TRLO1
12 July 2024 13:32:05124664.00XLON00286635437TRLO1
12 July 2024 14:58:28142664.00XLON00286637672TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:02:22255661.00XLON00286637863TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:09:07134660.00XLON00286638147TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:09:07134660.00XLON00286638146TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:09:07134660.00XLON00286638145TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:09:07268660.00XLON00286638144TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:28:39259657.00XLON00286639095TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:36:27142657.00XLON00286639392TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:36:3136657.00XLON00286639393TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:37:13369656.00XLON00286639426TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:47:37250654.00XLON00286639826TRLO1
12 July 2024 15:47:37600656.00XLON00286639827TRLO1
12 July 2024 16:27:043654.00XLON00286642003TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970