OKX to List UXLINK on its Spot Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today announced that it will list the UXLINK token on its spot market on July 18 at 08:00 AM (UTC), enabling customers to trade UXLINK against USDT. Deposits for the token were enabled today at 06:00 AM (UTC).

UXLINK facilitates two-way, friend-like connections and real-time interactions through its UXGroup feature. The platform's goal is to establish an authentic bi-directional social network that bridges the gap between Web3 and Web2, enabling socialized crypto trading and fostering a trustworthy, rewarding community. UXLINK has since integrated with Telegram and leverages its Dapps to transform real-world groups into Web3 operational units, revolutionizing social and virtual engagement.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.