[Latest] Global Car Leasing Market Size/Share Worth USD 1,446,149.3 Million by 2033 at a 7.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Car Leasing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vehicle Type (Sedans, SUVs, Trucks, Luxury Cars, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid Vehicles, Sports Cars, Others), By Engine (Conventional Gasoline/Diesel Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs)), By Lease Type (Short-term Leases (12-36 months), Long-term Leases (36+ months), Flexible Lease Terms), By End Use (Personal, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Car Leasing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 721,548.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 773,499.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,446,149.3 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Car Leasing Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Preference for Flexible Mobility Solutions: The car leasing market is witnessing growth due to changing consumer preferences towards mobility solutions that offer flexibility and convenience. Leasing provides an attractive alternative to vehicle ownership, allowing consumers to access vehicles without the long-term commitment and financial burden associated with buying a car outright.

Advancements in Vehicle Technology: The continuous advancements in vehicle technology, including electric vehicles (EVs), connected car features, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), are driving growth in the leasing market. Consumers are attracted to leasing newer models with the latest technology, which may not be financially feasible through traditional ownership.

Growing Corporate Sector Adoption: Businesses, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations, are increasingly turning to car leasing for their fleet management needs. Leasing offers businesses cost-effective solutions for acquiring vehicles without tying up capital, along with benefits such as fleet management services, maintenance packages, and tax advantages.

Expansion of Urbanization and Ride-sharing Services: The rise of urbanization and the popularity of ride-sharing and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platforms are driving demand for leased vehicles, especially in urban areas where car ownership may be less practical or desirable. Leasing allows individuals and businesses to access vehicles as needed without the burden of ownership, aligning with the trends towards shared mobility solutions.

Shift Towards Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly Options: Increasing environmental awareness and government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions are influencing consumer preferences towards eco-friendly transportation options. As a result, there is a growing demand for leased electric and hybrid vehicles, supported by incentives such as tax credits and lower operating costs, contributing to the growth of the leasing market.

Rising Disposable Income and Consumer Spending: Improving economic conditions and rising disposable incomes in many regions are driving growth in consumer spending, including on automotive leasing. Leasing allows consumers to access higher-end vehicles and luxury models that may have been previously unaffordable under traditional ownership models, further fueling market growth.

Digitalization and Online Platforms: The increasing digitization of the automotive industry and the rise of online leasing platforms are facilitating market growth. Consumers can now research, compare, and lease vehicles online, streamlining the leasing process and expanding access to a wider range of leasing options.

Car Leasing Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Hertz entered a public-private partnership with Denver’s regulatory body to expedite EV adoption in the rental industry. The initiative involves transitioning towards offering rental electric cars, aligning with sustainability goals and contributing to environmental efforts.

In 2022, ERGO and SIXT formed a partnership in Germany, covering 10,000 vehicles, to offer an innovative insurance solution for rental cars. The collaboration also includes a pilot project for a pay-as-you-drive pricing model, aiming to enhance flexibility and affordability for customers.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 773,499.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 1,446,149.3 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 721,548.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Vehicle Type, Engine, Lease Type, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Car Leasing Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Car Leasing Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Decline in Demand and Leasing Activity: The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant decline in consumer demand for car leasing due to economic uncertainty, lockdown measures, and restrictions on mobility. Many individuals and businesses postponed leasing decisions or opted for shorter lease terms as they reassessed their financial situations and mobility needs during the crisis.

Disruption in Supply Chains and Production: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains and manufacturing operations, causing delays in vehicle production and delivery. This resulted in limited inventory and model availability for leasing companies, leading to challenges in meeting customer demand and fulfilling lease agreements.

Pent-up Demand and Recovery in Economic Activity: As economies gradually reopen and vaccination efforts progress, pent-up demand for vehicles is expected to drive a rebound in leasing activity. Improving consumer confidence, along with government stimulus measures and recovery in economic activity, will contribute to a resurgence in leasing demand.

Shift Towards Contactless and Online Leasing Processes: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital and contactless solutions in the automotive industry, including online leasing platforms and virtual vehicle transactions. Leasing companies are leveraging digital channels to streamline the leasing process, enhance customer experience, and facilitate remote transactions, thereby driving market recovery.

Flexible Lease Terms and Payment Options: To adapt to changing consumer preferences and financial constraints post-COVID-19, leasing companies are offering more flexible lease terms and payment options. This includes shorter lease terms, deferred payment plans, and customizable leasing packages tailored to individual needs, fostering confidence and encouraging leasing uptake.

Focus on Hygiene and Sanitization Protocols: In response to heightened health and safety concerns among consumers, leasing companies are implementing stringent hygiene and sanitization protocols across their operations. This includes thorough cleaning and disinfection of leased vehicles, as well as implementing contactless vehicle delivery and pickup services, to reassure customers and rebuild trust in leasing services.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Car Leasing Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Car Leasing Market – Regional Analysis

The Car Leasing Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the car leasing market is characterized by a trend towards long-term leasing contracts, with consumers opting for lease terms exceeding 36 months. There’s a growing demand for larger vehicles such as SUVs and trucks, driven by consumer preferences for spacious and versatile vehicles. Additionally, there’s an increasing adoption of digital leasing platforms, enabling streamlined lease transactions and personalized leasing experiences for consumers.

Europe: In Europe, there’s a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, with a growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in the car leasing market. Leasing companies are expanding their fleets to include a greater variety of eco-friendly options, supported by government incentives and stringent emissions regulations. Additionally, there’s a trend towards short-term and flexible leasing arrangements, catering to the preferences of urban dwellers and businesses seeking adaptable mobility solutions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid urbanization and economic growth, driving demand for car leasing services, particularly in emerging markets such as China and India. Consumers in this region are increasingly opting for compact and fuel-efficient vehicles, reflecting urban mobility needs and rising environmental concerns. Furthermore, there’s a growing interest in innovative mobility solutions such as car-sharing and subscription-based leasing models, especially among younger demographics and urban professionals.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the car leasing market is influenced by diverse economic conditions and regulatory environments across different countries. In Middle Eastern countries such as the United Arab Emirates, there’s a strong demand for luxury vehicle leasing among affluent consumers and expatriates. In contrast, in emerging markets in Africa and Latin America, there’s a trend towards affordable leasing options and short-term rental solutions, driven by rising urbanization and increasing disposable incomes.

Car Leasing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vehicle Type (Sedans, SUVs, Trucks, Luxury Cars, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid Vehicles, Sports Cars, Others), By Engine (Conventional Gasoline/Diesel Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs)), By Lease Type (Short-term Leases (12-36 months), Long-term Leases (36+ months), Flexible Lease Terms), By End Use (Personal, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Car Leasing Market:

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

LeasePlan Corporation N.V.

ALD Automotive Group

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group

Sixt SE

United Rentals Inc.

Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc.

National Car Rental

Budget Car Rental

Fox Rent A Car

Advantage Rent A Car

Payless Car Rental

Thrifty Car Rental

Others

The Car Leasing Market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Sedans

SUVs

Trucks

Luxury Cars

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Hybrid Vehicles

Sports Cars

Others

By Engine

Conventional Gasoline/Diesel Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

By Lease Type

Short-term Leases (12-36 months)

Long-term Leases (36+ months)

Flexible Lease Terms

By End Use

Personal

Commercial

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

