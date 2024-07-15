Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 28

15 July 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 28

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 28:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement11,357,172201.92562,293,304,139
08/07/2024147,500205.261230,276,027
09/07/2024200,000203.391140,678,220
10/07/2024160,000204.847932,775,664
11/07/202496,988205.826619,962,710
12/07/202480,000205.772916,461,832
Total accumulated over week 28684,488204.7581140,154,453
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme12,041,660202.08662,433,458,593

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.40% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

