15 July 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 28
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 28:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|11,357,172
|201.9256
|2,293,304,139
|08/07/2024
|147,500
|205.2612
|30,276,027
|09/07/2024
|200,000
|203.3911
|40,678,220
|10/07/2024
|160,000
|204.8479
|32,775,664
|11/07/2024
|96,988
|205.8266
|19,962,710
|12/07/2024
|80,000
|205.7729
|16,461,832
|Total accumulated over week 28
|684,488
|204.7581
|140,154,453
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|12,041,660
|202.0866
|2,433,458,593
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.40% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
