Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2024-2035: Insights into Challenges and Opportunities in the Sustainable Materials Market

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for bio-based and sustainable materials is experiencing rapid growth and transformation, driven by increasing environmental awareness, regulatory pressures, and technological advancements. This sector encompasses a wide range of materials, including bioplastics, natural fiber composites, bio-based chemicals, sustainable construction materials, green packaging solutions, and eco-friendly textiles.
Key application areas for these materials include packaging, where biodegradable films and compostable containers are gaining traction; the automotive industry, which is incorporating natural fiber composites in interior parts; construction, with a focus on insulation materials and bio-based concrete alternatives; and the textile industry, where recycled and bio-based fibers are becoming more prevalent.
Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in shaping the market. Advanced biorefinery processes, synthetic biology for creating novel biomaterials, and carbon capture and utilization in material production are some of the key trends driving innovation in this space. There's also a growing focus on circular economy approaches to material design and recycling, aiming to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency. The market landscape is diverse, featuring large chemical and material companies diversifying into bio-based products and innovative start-ups focusing on novel biomaterials.
The Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2024-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, technological advancements, and growth opportunities.
Report contents include:
- Analysis of biorefineries and various plant-based, waste-derived, and microbial sources for these materials.
- Analysis of key bio-based chemicals, including starch-derived products, cellulosic materials, lignin, and plant oils. Each chemical is examined in terms of its sources, production processes, applications, and market potential.
- Market for bio-based polymers and plastics including PLA, bio-PET, PHA, and cellulose-based materials, providing insights into their properties, production capacities, and market trends. Emerging materials such as mycelium-based products and algal biomaterials.
- Analysis of various types of natural fibers, their properties, and their applications in industries such as automotive, packaging, and construction. Comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and future prospects for natural fiber composites.
- Sustainable construction materials including hemp-based products, mycelium composites, and sustainable concrete alternatives. Analysis of technologies such as carbon capture and utilization in construction materials and the emerging field of green steel production.
- Bio-based and biodegradable packaging materials, including bio-PET, PLA, and cellulose-based packaging. Insights into market trends, regulatory landscapes, and technological innovations driving the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.
- Sustainable textiles and apparel including bio-based fibers and innovative materials such as mycelium leather and algae-based textiles.
- Bio-based coatings and resins, adhesives and sealants, and their applications across various industries. Detailed analysis of market trends, key players, and growth projections.
- Various types of biofuels, including biodiesel, bioethanol, and advanced biofuels. Production processes, feedstock options, market dynamics, and regulatory landscapes across different regions.
- Sustainable electronics including innovative materials and manufacturing processes that aim to reduce the environmental impact of electronic devices. Bio-based printed circuit boards, sustainable semiconductors, and eco-friendly electronic components.
- Comprehensive market size and forecast data, segmented by material type, application, and geography.
- Profiles of over 1,700 key players, from large chemicals and materials producers to innovative start-ups, offering insights into their strategies, product portfolios, and market positions.
Companies profiled include:
- Aduro Clean Technologies
- Agilyx
- Alt.Leather
- Alterra
- Amsty
- APK AG
- Aquafil
- Arcus
- Arda Biomaterials
- Avantium
- Axens
- BASF Chemcycling
- Beyond Leather Materials ApS
- BiologiQ
- Biome Bioplastics
- Biophilica
- Bpacks
- Braskem
- Bucha Bio
- Byogy Renewables
- Caphenia
- Carbios
- CJ CheilJedang
- DePoly
- Dow
- Earthodic
- Eastman Chemical
- Ecovative
- Ensyn
- EREMA Group GmbH
- Evolved by Nature
- Extracthive
- ExxonMobil
- FlexSea
- FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation
- Fych Technologies
- Garbo
- Gozen Bioworks
- gr3n SA
- Hyundai Chemical
- cytos
- Ioniqa
- Itero
- Kelpi
- Kvasir Technologies
- Licella
- LignoPure GmbH
- MeduSoil
- Modern Meadow
- Mura Technology
- MycoWorks
- Natural Fiber Welding
- Notpla
- Origin Materials
- Pack2Earth
- PersiSKIN
- Plastic Energy
- Plastogaz SA
- Polybion
- ProjectEx
- Polystyvert
- Pyrowave
- Recyc'ELIT
- RePEaT Co., Ltd.
- revalyu Resources GmbH
- SA-Dynamics
- Solugen
- Stora Enso
- Strong By Form
- Sulapac
- UBQ Materials
- UNCAGED Innovations
- Verde Bioresins
- ZymoChem
Key features of the report include:
- In-depth analysis of various bio-based and sustainable materials across multiple industries
- Detailed market size and forecast data from 2024 to 2035
- Examination of technological advancements and emerging trends in sustainable materials
- Analysis of regulatory landscapes and their impact on market dynamics
- Comprehensive profiles of key market players and their strategies
- Insights into challenges and opportunities in the sustainable materials market
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
3 BIOBASED CHEMICALS AND INTERMEDIATES
3.1 Biorefineries
3.2 Bio-Based Feedstock and Land use
3.3 Plant-Based
3.4 Waste
3.5 Microbial & Mineral Sources
3.6 Gaseous
3.7 Company Profiles (126 company profiles)
4 BIOBASED POLYMERS AND PLASTICS
4.1 Overview
4.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
4.3 Types
4.4 Key market players
4.5 Synthetic biobased polymers
4.6 Natural biobased polymers
4.7 Production by region
4.8 End use markets
4.9 Lignin
4.10 Company Profiles (522 company profiles)
5 NATURAL FIBER PLASTICS AND COMPOSITES
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Types of natural fibers in plastic composites
5.3 Processing and Treatment of Natural Fibers
5.4 Interface and Compatibility of Natural Fibers with Plastic Matrices
5.5 Manufacturing processes
5.6 Global market for natural fibers
5.7 Competitive landscape
5.8 Future outlook
5.9 Revenues
5.10 Company profiles (67 company profiles)
6 SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
6.1 Market overview
6.2 Global revenues
6.3 Types of sustainable construction materials
6.4 Carbon capture and utilization
6.5 Green steel
6.6 Markets and applications
6.7 Company profiles (144 company profiles)
7 BIOBASED PACKAGING MATERIALS
7.1 Market overview
7.2 Materials
7.3 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials
7.4 Natural bio-based packaging materials
7.5 Applications
7.6 Biobased films and coatings in packaging
7.7 Carbon capture derived materials for packaging
7.8 Global biobased packaging markets
7.9 Company profiles (207 company profiles)
8 SUSTAINABLE TEXTILES AND APPAREL
8.1 Types of bio-based fibres
8.2 Bio-based synthetics
8.3 Recyclability of bio-based fibres
8.4 Lyocell
8.5 Bacterial cellulose
8.6 Algae textiles
8.7 Bio-based leather
8.8 Markets
8.9 Global market revenues
8.10 Company profiles (67 company profiles)
9 BIOBASED COATINGS AND RESINS
9.1 Drop-in replacements
9.2 Bio-based resins
9.3 Reducing carbon footprint in industrial and protective coatings
9.4 Market drivers
9.5 Challenges using bio-based coatings
9.6 Types
9.7 Company profiles (168 company profiles)
10 BIOFUELS
10.1 Comparison to fossil fuels
10.2 Role in the circular economy
10.3 Market drivers
10.4 Market challenges
10.5 Liquid biofuels market
10.6 The global biofuels market
10.7 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market
10.8 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type
10.9 Types
10.10 Feedstocks
10.11 Hydrocarbon biofuels
10.12 Alcohol fuels
10.13 Biomass-based Gas
10.13.1 Feedstocks
10.14 Chemical recycling for biofuels
10.15 Electrofuels (E-fuels, power-to-gas/liquids/fuels)
10.16 Algae-derived biofuels
10.17 Green Ammonia
10.18 Biofuels from carbon capture
10.19 Bio-oils (pyrolysis oils)
10.20 Refuse Derived Fuels (RDF)
10.21 Company profiles (211 company profiles)
11 SUSTAINABLE ELECTRONICS
11.1 Overview
11.2 Green electronics manufacturing
11.3 Global market
11.4 Company profiles (45 company profiles)
12 BIOBASED ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS
12.1 Overview
12.2 Types
12.3 Global revenues
12.4 Company profiles (15 company profiles)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwab4s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.