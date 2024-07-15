Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2024-2035: Insights into Challenges and Opportunities in the Sustainable Materials Market

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for bio-based and sustainable materials is experiencing rapid growth and transformation, driven by increasing environmental awareness, regulatory pressures, and technological advancements. This sector encompasses a wide range of materials, including bioplastics, natural fiber composites, bio-based chemicals, sustainable construction materials, green packaging solutions, and eco-friendly textiles.

Key application areas for these materials include packaging, where biodegradable films and compostable containers are gaining traction; the automotive industry, which is incorporating natural fiber composites in interior parts; construction, with a focus on insulation materials and bio-based concrete alternatives; and the textile industry, where recycled and bio-based fibers are becoming more prevalent.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in shaping the market. Advanced biorefinery processes, synthetic biology for creating novel biomaterials, and carbon capture and utilization in material production are some of the key trends driving innovation in this space. There's also a growing focus on circular economy approaches to material design and recycling, aiming to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency. The market landscape is diverse, featuring large chemical and material companies diversifying into bio-based products and innovative start-ups focusing on novel biomaterials.

The Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2024-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, technological advancements, and growth opportunities.

Report contents include:

Analysis of biorefineries and various plant-based, waste-derived, and microbial sources for these materials.

Analysis of key bio-based chemicals, including starch-derived products, cellulosic materials, lignin, and plant oils. Each chemical is examined in terms of its sources, production processes, applications, and market potential.

Market for bio-based polymers and plastics including PLA, bio-PET, PHA, and cellulose-based materials, providing insights into their properties, production capacities, and market trends. Emerging materials such as mycelium-based products and algal biomaterials.

Analysis of various types of natural fibers, their properties, and their applications in industries such as automotive, packaging, and construction. Comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and future prospects for natural fiber composites.

Sustainable construction materials including hemp-based products, mycelium composites, and sustainable concrete alternatives. Analysis of technologies such as carbon capture and utilization in construction materials and the emerging field of green steel production.

Bio-based and biodegradable packaging materials, including bio-PET, PLA, and cellulose-based packaging. Insights into market trends, regulatory landscapes, and technological innovations driving the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

Sustainable textiles and apparel including bio-based fibers and innovative materials such as mycelium leather and algae-based textiles.

Bio-based coatings and resins, adhesives and sealants, and their applications across various industries. Detailed analysis of market trends, key players, and growth projections.

Various types of biofuels, including biodiesel, bioethanol, and advanced biofuels. Production processes, feedstock options, market dynamics, and regulatory landscapes across different regions.

Sustainable electronics including innovative materials and manufacturing processes that aim to reduce the environmental impact of electronic devices. Bio-based printed circuit boards, sustainable semiconductors, and eco-friendly electronic components.

Comprehensive market size and forecast data, segmented by material type, application, and geography.

Profiles of over 1,700 key players, from large chemicals and materials producers to innovative start-ups, offering insights into their strategies, product portfolios, and market positions.

Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 BIOBASED CHEMICALS AND INTERMEDIATES

3.1 Biorefineries

3.2 Bio-Based Feedstock and Land use

3.3 Plant-Based

3.4 Waste

3.5 Microbial & Mineral Sources

3.6 Gaseous

3.7 Company Profiles (126 company profiles)

4 BIOBASED POLYMERS AND PLASTICS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

4.3 Types

4.4 Key market players

4.5 Synthetic biobased polymers

4.6 Natural biobased polymers

4.7 Production by region

4.8 End use markets

4.9 Lignin

4.10 Company Profiles (522 company profiles)

5 NATURAL FIBER PLASTICS AND COMPOSITES

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Types of natural fibers in plastic composites

5.3 Processing and Treatment of Natural Fibers

5.4 Interface and Compatibility of Natural Fibers with Plastic Matrices

5.5 Manufacturing processes

5.6 Global market for natural fibers

5.7 Competitive landscape

5.8 Future outlook

5.9 Revenues

5.10 Company profiles (67 company profiles)

6 SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

6.1 Market overview

6.2 Global revenues

6.3 Types of sustainable construction materials

6.4 Carbon capture and utilization

6.5 Green steel

6.6 Markets and applications

6.7 Company profiles (144 company profiles)

7 BIOBASED PACKAGING MATERIALS

7.1 Market overview

7.2 Materials

7.3 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials

7.4 Natural bio-based packaging materials

7.5 Applications

7.6 Biobased films and coatings in packaging

7.7 Carbon capture derived materials for packaging

7.8 Global biobased packaging markets

7.9 Company profiles (207 company profiles)

8 SUSTAINABLE TEXTILES AND APPAREL

8.1 Types of bio-based fibres

8.2 Bio-based synthetics

8.3 Recyclability of bio-based fibres

8.4 Lyocell

8.5 Bacterial cellulose

8.6 Algae textiles

8.7 Bio-based leather

8.8 Markets

8.9 Global market revenues

8.10 Company profiles (67 company profiles)

9 BIOBASED COATINGS AND RESINS

9.1 Drop-in replacements

9.2 Bio-based resins

9.3 Reducing carbon footprint in industrial and protective coatings

9.4 Market drivers

9.5 Challenges using bio-based coatings

9.6 Types

9.7 Company profiles (168 company profiles)

10 BIOFUELS

10.1 Comparison to fossil fuels

10.2 Role in the circular economy

10.3 Market drivers

10.4 Market challenges

10.5 Liquid biofuels market

10.6 The global biofuels market

10.7 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market

10.8 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type

10.9 Types

10.10 Feedstocks

10.11 Hydrocarbon biofuels

10.12 Alcohol fuels

10.13 Biomass-based Gas

10.13.1 Feedstocks

10.14 Chemical recycling for biofuels

10.15 Electrofuels (E-fuels, power-to-gas/liquids/fuels)

10.16 Algae-derived biofuels

10.17 Green Ammonia

10.18 Biofuels from carbon capture

10.19 Bio-oils (pyrolysis oils)

10.20 Refuse Derived Fuels (RDF)

10.21 Company profiles (211 company profiles)

11 SUSTAINABLE ELECTRONICS

11.1 Overview

11.2 Green electronics manufacturing

11.3 Global market

11.4 Company profiles (45 company profiles)

12 BIOBASED ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS

12.1 Overview

12.2 Types

12.3 Global revenues

12.4 Company profiles (15 company profiles)

