France Data Center Portfolio 2024-2028, with Coverage of 136 Existing Data Centers and 15 Upcoming Data Centers

This database (Excel) product covers the France data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 136 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Calais, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Epernay, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Moselle, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- Paris, Marseille, and Lyon dominate France's existing data center capacity
- Around 90% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Paris and Essonne
- The existing data center capacity in France is around 600W on full build, which is almost the current existing capacity in the region
- Emerging data center locations are Essonne and Marseille
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (136 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Companies Featured:
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- ASP Server
- AtlasEdge
- Blue
- BT BLUE
- Castle IT
- CELESTE
- CIV
- CloudHQ
- LLC
- Cogent Communications
- Colt DCS
- Comrach
- CyrusOne
- Data4 Group
- DataBank
- Datagrex
- dc2scale
- Decima
- Denv-R
- Digital Realty
- DTiX
- Eolas
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- Euclyde Datacenters
- EURA DC
- Extendo Datacenter
- Foliateam
- full save
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Green Computing
- Groupe Asten
- GTT Communications
- hosTELyon
- IBO
- ikoula
- Iliad - Free
- Jaguar Network
- MAXNOD
- Nation Data Center
- Netiwan
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- NTT DATA
- Orange Business Services
- Scaleway Datacenter
- SFR Business
- Stratosfair
- Sungard Availability Services
- TAS
- TDF
- Telehouse
- Thesee DataCenter
- XL360
- Yondr
