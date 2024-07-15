France Data Center Portfolio 2024-2028, with Coverage of 136 Existing Data Centers and 15 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (Excel) product covers the France data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 136 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Calais, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Epernay, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Moselle, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Paris, Marseille, and Lyon dominate France's existing data center capacity

Around 90% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Paris and Essonne

The existing data center capacity in France is around 600W on full build, which is almost the current existing capacity in the region

Emerging data center locations are Essonne and Marseille

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (136 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

Advanced MedioMatrix

ASP Server

AtlasEdge

Blue

BT BLUE

Castle IT

CELESTE

CIV

CloudHQ

LLC

Cogent Communications

Colt DCS

Comrach

CyrusOne

Data4 Group

DataBank

Datagrex

dc2scale

Decima

Denv-R

Digital Realty

DTiX

Eolas

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

Euclyde Datacenters

EURA DC

Extendo Datacenter

Foliateam

full save

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Green Computing

Groupe Asten

GTT Communications

hosTELyon

IBO

ikoula

Iliad - Free

Jaguar Network

MAXNOD

Nation Data Center

Netiwan

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

NTT DATA

Orange Business Services

Scaleway Datacenter

SFR Business

Stratosfair

Sungard Availability Services

TAS

TDF

Telehouse

Thesee DataCenter

XL360

Yondr

