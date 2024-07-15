Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 35 Existing Data Centers and 33 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Upcoming data center capacity in Malaysia is over 2 GW on full build, which is almost 8x the country's current existing capacity

Cyberjaya, Iskandar Puteri, and Sedenak dominate existing data center capacity in Malaysia

Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is Cyberjaya, Sedenak, Iskandar Puteri and Borneo Island

Emerging data center locations are Cyberjaya, Sedenak, and Iskandar Puteri

Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (33 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

