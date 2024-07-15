Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 35 Existing Data Centers and 33 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- Upcoming data center capacity in Malaysia is over 2 GW on full build, which is almost 8x the country's current existing capacity
- Cyberjaya, Iskandar Puteri, and Sedenak dominate existing data center capacity in Malaysia
- Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is Cyberjaya, Sedenak, Iskandar Puteri and Borneo Island
- Emerging data center locations are Cyberjaya, Sedenak, and Iskandar Puteri
Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (33 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Irix Sdn. Bhd.
- AIMS Group
- AirTrunk
- Bridge Data Centres
- CSF Group
- DigitalBridge
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- FutureData
- GDS Services
- HDC Data Center
- i-Berhad
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
- Keppel DC REIT
- MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science
- MyTelehouse
- NEXTDC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd
- Princeton Digital Group
- Regal Orion
- Singtel
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- VADS
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr Group
- YTL Data Center Holdings
