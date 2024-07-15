Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024-2028, Featuring Airtel Africa, CWG, Excelsimo Networks, ipNX, Kasi Cloud, MDX-I (Equinix), MTN, Open Access Data Centres (OADC) and Rack Centre

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 16 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights:
- The upcoming data center capacity in Nigeria is over 300 MW on full build, which is more than five times the country's current existing capacity
- Abuja and Lagos dominate existing data center capacity in Nigeria
- Around 70% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Lagos
- Emerging data center locations are Lagos, Abuja and Ikeja
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (16 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (13 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Company Coverage:
- 21 Century technologies
- Africa Data Centres
- Airtel Africa
- Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
- CWG PLC
- Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)
- Excelsimo Networks
- ipNX
- Kasi Cloud
- MDX-I (Equinix)
- Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)
- MTN
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Rack Centre
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
