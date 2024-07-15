Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024-2028, Featuring Airtel Africa, CWG, Excelsimo Networks, ipNX, Kasi Cloud, MDX-I (Equinix), MTN, Open Access Data Centres (OADC) and Rack Centre

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 16 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)



Key Market Highlights:

The upcoming data center capacity in Nigeria is over 300 MW on full build, which is more than five times the country's current existing capacity

Abuja and Lagos dominate existing data center capacity in Nigeria

Around 70% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Lagos

Emerging data center locations are Lagos, Abuja and Ikeja

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (16 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (13 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Company Coverage:

21 Century technologies

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

CWG PLC

Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)

Excelsimo Networks

ipNX

Kasi Cloud

MDX-I (Equinix)

Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)

MTN

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Rack Centre

Key Topics Covered:

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

