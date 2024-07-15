Italy Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 48 Existing Data Centers and 12 Upcoming Data Centers - 98% of the Upcoming Capacity is in Milan

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database covers the Italy data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 48 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ancona, Arcene, Arezzo, Bologna, Frosinone, Massarosa, Milan, Padua, Palermo, Pavia, Perugia, Piacenza, Pisa, Rome, Trento, Treviso, Turin, Venice

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Upcoming data center capacity in Italy is over 250 MW on complete build, which is almost the current existing capacity in the country

Milan, Rome, and Arezzo dominate existing data center capacity in Italy

Around 98% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Milan

Emerging data center locations are Rome and Arezzo

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (48 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (IT4 or AVALON 3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

APPLiCO Digital Lab

Aruba

ASCO TLC

AtlasEdge

BT Italia

Caldera21 (CDLAN )

Compass Datacenters

CSI PIEMONTE

Data4 Group

Digital Realty

Elmec Informatica

Eni

Equinix

EXE.IT SRL SB

Fastnet

Fastweb

Irideos

IT Gate

Itnet

MIX

Naquadria

Nehos

NS3

Open Hub Med

Rack One

Retelit

Seeweb

STACK Infrastructure

Telecom Italia

Unidata

University of Trento

Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup

GPI & ISA

Vantage Data Centers

Vianova

Vitali

