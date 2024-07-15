ONGENTYS for Parkinson's Disease Market Report 2024: Size, Forecast, and Insights for 7 Major Markets to 2032

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ONGENTYS Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about ONGENTYS for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the ONGENTYS for Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ONGENTYS for Parkinson's Disease.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ONGENTYS market forecast analysis for Parkinson's disease in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Parkinson's disease.



Drug Summary



ONGENTYS contains opicapone, a peripheral, selective, and reversible catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitor. The chemical name of opicapone is 2, 5-dichloro-3-(5-(3, 4-dihydroxy-5-nitrophenyl)-1, 2, 4-oxadiazol3-yl)-4, 6-dimethylpyridine-1-oxide. Opicapone is a yellow powder/crystalline solid with limited aqueous solubility. It is a COMT inhibitor indicated as adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing "off" episodes.

ONGENTYS Analytical Perspective

In-depth ONGENTYS Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ONGENTYS for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



ONGENTYS Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ONGENTYS for Parkinson's disease covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Parkinson's disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ONGENTYS dominance.

Other emerging products for Parkinson's disease are expected to give tough market competition to ONGENTYS and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ONGENTYS in Parkinson's disease.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ONGENTYS from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ONGENTYS in Parkinson's disease.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ONGENTYS Overview in Parkinson's disease

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. ONGENTYS Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ONGENTYS in Parkinson's disease

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of ONGENTYS in the 7MM for Parkinson's disease

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of ONGENTYS in the United States for Parkinson's disease

5.3.2. Market Size of ONGENTYS in Germany for Parkinson's disease

5.3.3. Market Size of ONGENTYS in France for Parkinson's disease

5.3.4. Market Size of ONGENTYS in Italy for Parkinson's disease

5.3.5. Market Size of ONGENTYS in Spain for Parkinson's disease

5.3.6. Market Size of ONGENTYS in the United Kingdom for Parkinson's disease

5.3.7. Market Size of ONGENTYS in Japan for Parkinson's disease



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



