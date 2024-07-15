Manganese Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Manganese Potentially Headed for Supply Crunch in the Near Future - Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manganese - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Manganese is estimated at 27.4 Million Metric Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 39.3 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Trends influencing the manganese market include technological advancements in mining and refining processes, which have increased efficiency and reduced environmental impacts. The development of more sustainable mining practices is crucial for meeting the growing demand while addressing environmental and social governance (ESG) concerns.
Additionally, the potential for manganese recycling processes to evolve could create a more sustainable lifecycle for manganese, further aligning with global sustainability goals. As the market for manganese adjusts to these dynamics, its role in both traditional industries such as steel and burgeoning ones like battery production continues to expand, promising a robust future for this essential mineral.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the SiMn segment, which is expected to reach 26.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The FeMn segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 7.2 Million Metric Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.0% CAGR to reach 8.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as African Rainbow Minerals Limited, Anglo American plc, Assmang Proprietary Limited, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|213
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2023
|27.4 Million Metric Tons
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|39.3 Million Metric Tons
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Manganese: A Small yet Irreplaceable Component for Improving Strength and Ductility in Steelmaking
- Recent Market Activity
- Important Manganese Properties Summarized
- Global Manganese Resources and Reserves
- Manganese Production Worldwide: South Africa, Australia, and China Dominate
- Manganese Potentially Headed for Supply Crunch in the Near Future
- Manganese: Price Dynamics
- Global Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
- Improving Economic Outlook Signals Market Optimism
- Manganese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Healthy Market Growth for Manganese
- Targets Promoting EV Sales in Select Countries
- Manganese Oxide to Power Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Common Li-Ion Cathode Chemistries at a Glance
- Li-ion Battery Material Composition: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for High-Capacity Batteries
- EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries
- Stable Outlook for Steel Production Sustain Mid-term Demand
- Steel Production Accounts for Bulk of Manganese Consumption
- Manganese in Steelmaking
- Five High Manganese Steel Innovations from POSCO
- Manganese to Revolutionize Off-the-Grid Power Storage Systems Market, Bodes Well for Market Adoption
- Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale Applications
- Price of Li-on Batteries Fall, But Not at the Rate Required for Mass Adoption
- Growing Use of Manganese as Essential Nutrient in Fertilizers Boost Market Demand
- Manganese as a Micronutrient in Agriculture
- Commercial Fertilizers Comprising Manganese
- High Demand for Various Batteries Drive Demand for Manganese in Battery Manufacture
- Safety and Cost Advantages Drive Usage of Manganese in Alkaline Batteries
- Alkaline Batteries: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment
- Expanding Applications in Diverse Markets Benefit Demand for Manganese Oxide
- Ferro Manganese Market to Register Steady Growth
- Green Energy Initiatives Promote Demand for Electrolytic Manganese Metal
- Emerging End-Use Applications Drives Manganese Carbonate Market
- Chemical and Medical Applications Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
- Medical Applications
- Adequate Intake of Manganese
- Role of Manganese in Wound Healing
- Manganese Deficiency Leads to Several Diseases
- Polysaccharide Krestin Found to Improve MnSOD Activity
- Animal Feed Grade Manganese: Vital for Effective Reproductive Functioning
- Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Manganese
- Health Issues Related to Manganese Toxicity
- Manganese-Based Gasoline Additive Concerns Auto Manufacturers
- Role of Mn in the Onset of Several Neurological Disorders
- Presence of Manganese in Underground Potable Water: A Key Cause of Concern
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 77 Featured)
- African Rainbow Minerals Limited
- Anglo American plc
- Assmang Proprietary Limited
- Compania Minera Autlan, S.A.B. De C.V.
- Consolidated Minerals Limited
- Eramet SA
- Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited
- Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd.
- MaxTech Ventures Inc.
- MOIL Limited
- Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Denko Company Ltd.
- OM Holdings Limited
- South32 Limited
- Tosoh Corporation
- Tronox Limited
- Vale S.A
