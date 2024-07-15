Manganese Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Manganese Potentially Headed for Supply Crunch in the Near Future - Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manganese - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Manganese is estimated at 27.4 Million Metric Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 39.3 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Trends influencing the manganese market include technological advancements in mining and refining processes, which have increased efficiency and reduced environmental impacts. The development of more sustainable mining practices is crucial for meeting the growing demand while addressing environmental and social governance (ESG) concerns.

Additionally, the potential for manganese recycling processes to evolve could create a more sustainable lifecycle for manganese, further aligning with global sustainability goals. As the market for manganese adjusts to these dynamics, its role in both traditional industries such as steel and burgeoning ones like battery production continues to expand, promising a robust future for this essential mineral.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the SiMn segment, which is expected to reach 26.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The FeMn segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 7.2 Million Metric Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.0% CAGR to reach 8.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as African Rainbow Minerals Limited, Anglo American plc, Assmang Proprietary Limited, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 27.4 Million Metric Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2030 39.3 Million Metric Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Manganese: A Small yet Irreplaceable Component for Improving Strength and Ductility in Steelmaking

Recent Market Activity

Important Manganese Properties Summarized

Global Manganese Resources and Reserves

Manganese Production Worldwide: South Africa, Australia, and China Dominate

Manganese Potentially Headed for Supply Crunch in the Near Future

Manganese: Price Dynamics

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Improving Economic Outlook Signals Market Optimism

Manganese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Healthy Market Growth for Manganese

Targets Promoting EV Sales in Select Countries

Manganese Oxide to Power Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries

Common Li-Ion Cathode Chemistries at a Glance

Li-ion Battery Material Composition: Advantages and Disadvantages

Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for High-Capacity Batteries

EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries

Stable Outlook for Steel Production Sustain Mid-term Demand

Steel Production Accounts for Bulk of Manganese Consumption

Manganese in Steelmaking

Five High Manganese Steel Innovations from POSCO

Manganese to Revolutionize Off-the-Grid Power Storage Systems Market, Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale Applications

Price of Li-on Batteries Fall, But Not at the Rate Required for Mass Adoption

Growing Use of Manganese as Essential Nutrient in Fertilizers Boost Market Demand

Manganese as a Micronutrient in Agriculture

Commercial Fertilizers Comprising Manganese

High Demand for Various Batteries Drive Demand for Manganese in Battery Manufacture

Safety and Cost Advantages Drive Usage of Manganese in Alkaline Batteries

Alkaline Batteries: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment

Expanding Applications in Diverse Markets Benefit Demand for Manganese Oxide

Ferro Manganese Market to Register Steady Growth

Green Energy Initiatives Promote Demand for Electrolytic Manganese Metal

Emerging End-Use Applications Drives Manganese Carbonate Market

Chemical and Medical Applications Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Medical Applications

Adequate Intake of Manganese

Role of Manganese in Wound Healing

Manganese Deficiency Leads to Several Diseases

Polysaccharide Krestin Found to Improve MnSOD Activity

Animal Feed Grade Manganese: Vital for Effective Reproductive Functioning

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Manganese

Health Issues Related to Manganese Toxicity

Manganese-Based Gasoline Additive Concerns Auto Manufacturers

Role of Mn in the Onset of Several Neurological Disorders

Presence of Manganese in Underground Potable Water: A Key Cause of Concern

