Global Zinc Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Increasing Demand in Galvanization and Coating Applications, Rising Adoption in Automotive and Transportation Sectors

The global market for Zinc is estimated at 18.4 Million Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 21.7 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Technological advancements and innovations in zinc recycling are setting new trends in the market. Zinc`s 100% recyclability supports shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, aligning with global trends towards green growth. Recycling not only helps in meeting the zinc demand more sustainably but also reduces the environmental impact associated with zinc mining and processing. The efficiency improvements in the recycling processes ensure that a greater proportion of zinc is reclaimed from end-of-life products.

Additionally, as the circular economy gains traction globally, the importance of metal recycling, including zinc, is increasingly recognized. This not only supports environmental sustainability efforts but also stabilizes supply chains by reducing dependency on mined zinc, thus playing a crucial role in the overall market growth of zinc.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Galvanizing Application segment, which is expected to reach 10.9 Million Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.6%. The Die casting Application segment is also set to grow at 2.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 5.0 Million Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.1% CAGR to reach 3.9 Million Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as BASF SE, Belmont Metals, Inc., Eckart GmbH, and more.

