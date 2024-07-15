Global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Data Traffic Increase Fuels Demand for Scalable and Efficient IP Solutions - Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) is estimated at 34.3 Billion Units in 2023 and is projected to reach 127.6 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The drive towards widespread adoption of IPv6 is fueled by a combination of regulatory, technological, and market factors. Government policies worldwide are increasingly mandating or advocating for IPv6 adoption to bolster national cybersecurity infrastructures and support the myriad of internet-connected devices. The exponential growth of IoT, which necessitates an extensive pool of IP addresses, the expansion of mobile telecommunications, and the increasing reliance on cloud computing solutions all underline the need for IPv6.

Moreover, initiatives aimed at developing smart cities and enhancing Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) leverage IPv6 to manage large numbers of connected devices and streamline internet content delivery, respectively. End-user demand for improved performance and enhanced security in response to rising cyber threats, along with pressure from application developers who require robust, real-time data transfer capabilities, further drives the transition to IPv6.

These diverse drivers collectively underscore the ongoing shift towards IPv6, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping a more connected and efficient digital future.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IPv6 for Fixed Devices segment, which is expected to reach 61.0 Billion Units by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.3%. The IPv6 for Mobile Devices segment is also set to grow at 26.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 8.9 Billion Units in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.9% CAGR to reach 32.9 Billion Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Akamai Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple, Inc., and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 34.3 Billion Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 127.6 Billion Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Internet-Enabled Devices Necessitates Adoption of IPv6

Increasing Demand for Faster and More Secure Internet Connectivity

Expansion of IoT and Smart Device Networks Propels IPv6 Implementation

Government Policies and Regulations Mandating IPv6 Compliance

Technological Advancements in Network Infrastructure Support IPv6 Deployment

Global Data Traffic Increase Requires Scalable and Efficient IP Solutions

