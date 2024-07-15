Global Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Business Analysis Report 2024-2030 with Coverage of 20+ Major Players Including Altery, Amazon Web Services, and Databricks

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Moreover, the integration of AutoML with advancements in AI and computing power, along with its synergy with cloud computing platforms, is expanding its application across various industries. This integration provides scalable computing resources essential for running complex models and supports the burgeoning demand for predictive analytics in sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail.

Despite these advantages, the deployment of AutoML brings challenges, including the need for ongoing oversight by experienced practitioners to ensure that models are applied correctly and ethically. Concerns around data privacy, potential biases in decision-making, and the overall transparency of AI systems also pose significant hurdles. As AutoML continues to evolve, addressing these ethical and practical challenges will be paramount to fully realizing its potential and ensuring its responsible use across industries.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the AutoML Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 35.3%. The AutoML Services segment is also set to grow at 44.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $291.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 36.7% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AutoML Tools Propel the Democratization of Data Science

Increases in Cloud Computing Adoption Drive Growth in AutoML Solutions

Need to Simplify Predictive Analytics Spurs Adoption Across Industries

Integration with IoT Devices Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for AutoML

Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Strengthen Business Case for AutoML

AutoML in Fraud Detection Throws the Spotlight On Financial Security

AutoML's Role in Real-time Decision Making Sustains Growth in Dynamic Environments

AutoML in Pharmaceutical R&D Accelerates Drug Discovery Processes

Increasing Investments in AI Drive the Growth of AutoML Solutions

Here's Why AutoML is Becoming a Key Tool for Enterprises

