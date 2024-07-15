Vietnam Construction Market Analysis 2024-2028: Construction Industry in Vietnam is Forecast to Register an Annual Average Growth of 6.7% from 2025 to 2028

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam's construction industry is expected to grow by 7.5% in 2024, supported by an increase in transport construction activity and public and private sector investment in housing and power construction projects. In March 2024, the Ministry of Transport announced it plans to begin construction on 19 transport infrastructure projects this year, including 11 expressways. Additionally, the Ministry of Construction is planning to build 130,000 social housing units in 2024, supporting the government's aim of developing one million social housing units from 2021 to 2030.

The construction industry in Vietnam is expected to register an annual average growth of 6.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investment in transport infrastructure, renewable energy, and industrial projects, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade's strategy to produce 20 million tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2050. The Ministry of Transport is planning to expand the length of expressways from 1,900km in 2023 to 3,000km by 2025 and 5,000km by 2030. The government is also planning to build eight metro lines in the country with an investment of VND587 trillion ($25 billion) by the end of 2035, under Ho Chi Minh City's urban railway planning.

Of the eight metro lines planned, the construction of the Metro No.1 is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and Metro No.2 is currently in the early stages. The growth of the construction industry is also expected to be supported by foreign direct investment (FDI) in manufacturing and energy projects. In March 2024, the Vietnamese Finance Minister revealed that the country is planning to borrow 30% of the VND1.6 quadrillion ($67 billion) required to develop the North-South high-speed railway project from foreign investors.



