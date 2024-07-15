Sandy Spring Bank Celebrates Ronda McDowell’s Success as MBA Chair

OLNEY, Md., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today recognized the achievements of Ronda McDowell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Sandy Spring Bank, for her tenure as Chair of the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA). McDowell served in the role from June 4, 2023, until June 4, 2024.



Ramon Looby, President and CEO of MBA, praised McDowell’s tenure, saying, “Ronda has done wonderful work during her time as Chair, and we are grateful for her dedication and leadership.”

McDowell worked closely with MBA leadership to reorganize the association and create Mid-Atlantic Bankers Association, the holding company that consolidates MBA operations with the Virginia Bankers Association and allows the two organizations to combine forces, share resources, and more effectively serve membership. The operating efficiencies achieved with this merger will also enable the associations to divert a greater proportion of their resources to promotion and advocacy, forming a more powerful, united voice for the banking industry.

“MBA leadership and staff advocate for banks on issues critical to our industry and those we serve, and I applaud their hard work and tremendous success,” McDowell said. “It was an honor to serve as Chair, and I wish my successor, Janet Currie, all the best in this role.”

Sandy Spring Bank President, CEO and Chair Daniel J. Schrider said, “We are proud of what Ronda accomplished during her time as MBA Chair. Her leadership, experience and vision are assets to the MBA, Sandy Spring Bank and the banking industry.”

In her role now as MBA Chair Emeritus, McDowell will Chair the Nominating Committee, which makes recommendations for future board leadership. She will also serve on the Board of the Mid-Atlantic Bankers Association. McDowell has served on the MBA Board for four years and previously held the roles of Vice Chair and Chair Elect before becoming Chair.

