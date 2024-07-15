Italy Data Centre Landscape Report 2024-2027, Featuring Aruba Cloud, DATA4 Group, Stack EMEA (SuperNAP) and Telecom Italia Rome (Acilia)

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy: Data Centre Landscape - 2024 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are well over fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in Italy, with the majority based in Milan, rather than in the capital which is typical the main hub for DCs in Europe.

A number of Data Centre Providers have announced new build and or expansion plans, some these include Compass Data Centers, Data4, Open Fiber, Rai, Vantage Data Centres, Vitali. Expansion plans have been announced by Equinix and Stack. Datacentre pricingforecasts the Italian Data Centre space to increase by 57 per cent and power by 59 per cent over the four-year period from the end of 2023 until the end of 2027.

The Italian Data Centre market has been transformed over the past few years, with the entry of new large wholesale Hyperscale Data Centre facilities in the Milan area (including Aruba Cloud, DATA4 Group and Stack EMEA (SuperNAP) - now called Stack Infrastructure.

This report covers the Italian Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from2024 to 2027

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from2024 to 2027

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from2024 to 2027 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues -2024 to 2027

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Company Coverage:

Aruba Cloud

DATA4 Group

Stack EMEA (SuperNAP)

Telecom Italia Rome (Acilia)

Key Topics Covered:

Acquisitions/Mergers

Data Centre Development in Italy

Summary Box - Italian Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Italy

Key Italian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Italian Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2024 to 2027)

Italian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2024 to 2027)

Italian Data Centre Power costs - in Euro per kWH

The Key Italian Data Centre Clusters

Italian Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2024 to 2027)

Italian Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2024 to 2027)

Italian Public Cloud Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2024 to 2027)

The key trends in the Italian Data Centre Market

Italian Data Centre Outlook

List of Figures

A simplified map of Italy

A table summarizing the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Italy

A schematic showing the Irideos Avalon Data Centre campus in Milan

A picture of the Telecom Italia Rome (Acilia) Data Centre facility

A pie chart showing the market share for the key Italian Data Centre Providers by Data Centre raised floor space as of the end of 2023 - in per cent

A chart showing the forecast Italian Data Centre raised floor space - from the end of 2024 to the end of 2027 - in m2

A chart showing the forecast Italian Data Centre DCCP in MW - from the end of 2024 to the end of 2027 - in MW

A chart and table showing the average forecast Data Centre rack space, m2 & kW rentals in Euro per month (2024 to 2027)

A chart showing Italian Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum om the end of 2024 to the end of 2027

