Usage-based Insurance in Leasing and Rental Fleets in Europe 2024 2028, Featuring Arval, ALD Automotive, Zurich Insurance, Linear Assicurazioni, Zego, Octo Telematics and Targa Telematics

In the rapidly changing automotive landscape, disruptive technologies are paving the way for a multitude of customer conveniences, with usage-based insurance (UBI) emerging as a standout example. This innovative business model is revolutionizing how insurance companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and leasing and rental fleets collect insurance data, implement safety measures, and optimize operational efficiencies. This shift has gained widespread acclaim among consumers, who welcome the democratization of insurance services. Naturally, the transformative landscape in the UBI space is growing, with a wealth of growth opportunities waiting to be seized.



This study focuses on UBI in the leasing and rental industry in Europe, and it aims to understand and correlate the UBI solutions ecosystem and the services offered to fleet customers as well as the features that benefit the industry. UBI is emerging as a transformative business within the automotive landscape across Europe. Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain are embracing UBI solutions due to flexible personalized plans, usage-based pricing structures, and consumer transparency. Telematics-driven data is revolutionizing risk assessment for insurance companies.

By taking advantage of real-time analytics derived from connected vehicles, insurers gain invaluable perspectives into driver behavior and usage patterns, leading to enhanced accuracy in risk assessment and pricing models. Companies involved in the UBI value chain are introducing disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to amplify these capabilities.



Strategic partnerships with OEMs, data analytics firms, and insurtech companies are proving essential to the successful delivery of value-added services, including UBI, to fleet managers. These collaborations are enhancing accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and the overall customer experience within fleet management. With the growing number of electric vehicles (EVs) in fleets, UBI solutions will pave the way for companies to incentivize drivers to adopt eco-friendly driving habits and introduce new business models around EVs. By joining forces, companies are fostering innovation, improving risk management practices, and driving mutual growth and success.



In the future, advanced telematics solutions are poised to gather a broad range of data points, encompassing vehicle diagnostics and driver biometrics, paving the way for highly personalized insurance offerings. In addition, advancements in dashcams and video telematics hold immense potential to streamline claims management processes and enhance overall safety by detecting driver distractions and mitigating accidents effectively, which can be a great value-add in the commercial insurance sector.



This study sheds light on UBI industry size and provides parc data for leasing, rental, and corporate-owned fleets. It offers insight into UBI's installed base in each segment of the leasing, rental, and company car parc, technology, and the associated key industry trends. Key participants involved in the UBI business in Europe that offer services to leasing and rental companies are discussed in detail along with insights based on geographic coverage.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Technology and IP - Data-driven Platforms

Product Development - Technology-based Products

Competitive Strategy - Building Innovation for EVs

Product Launch - Video Telematics for Accurate UBI Calculation

Company Profiles:

Arval

ALD Automotive

Zurich Insurance

Linear Assicurazioni (Unipol Gruppo)

Zego

Octo Telematics

Targa Telematics

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in UBI in Leasing and Rental Fleets

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Usage-based Insurance in Leasing and Rental Fleets

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

European UBI Landscape

Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Competitive Environment

UBI in European Fleets: A Snapshot

Evolution of UBI in Automotive Fleets

Telematics Ecosystem in UBI

Vehicle Parameters Preferred for UBI

UBI Telematics Variations

UBI Trends in the Leasing and Rental Industries

Key Competitors

Ecosystem Partners

Preferred UBI Features for Fleet Companies

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

UBI: Segment Stakeholders

Insurance Companies' UBI Solutions

Telematics Companies' UBI Solutions

UBI Business Models

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: UBI in Leasing Fleets

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

UBI Penetration Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Growth Generator: UBI in Rental Fleets

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

UBI Penetration Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Growth Generator: UBI in Corporate-owned Fleets

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

UBI Penetration Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Growth Generator: Geographic Analysis

Italy

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

