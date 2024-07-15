Global EV Battery Vent Valves Market Report, 2024-2032 - Rising EV Market Costs Make Single-Stage Valves an Increasingly Attractive Solution for Manufacturers

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EV Battery Vent Valve Market, By Type; By Material; By Application; By Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EV Battery Vent Valve Market was valued at US$ 30 Million in 2023 and is projected to register a CAGR of 30.73 % over the forecast period.

Report Insights:

Dual stage valves dominated the market share in 2023 due to their safety features, single stage valves are expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Commercial vehicles require larger battery packs and thus more vent valves per vehicle, the passenger car segment is anticipated to witness significant growth as electric car adoption rises.

The market is characterized by the presence of numerous prominent players such as Eaton Corporation, Mann-Hummel, and Donaldson Company, Inc.

The surging global adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) serves as a crucial catalyst driving the growth of the EV battery vent valve market. As nations worldwide prioritize sustainability and emission reduction, the automotive sector is experiencing a significant shift towards electric mobility. This transition presents abundant opportunities for ancillary markets, particularly in the domain of EV components.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global spending on electric cars saw a remarkable 50% increase in 2022 compared to 2021, reaching approximately USD 425 billion. This surge in spending, primarily from consumer purchases and government incentives, signifies a substantial shift towards EVs and reduces the reliance of car manufacturers on sales of internal combustion engine vehicles.



With EVs becoming increasingly popular across various consumer segments, the demand for associated components such as vent valves has soared. Vent valves are essential for maintaining the safety and efficiency of EV battery systems by regulating internal pressure and temperature fluctuations. As EV manufacturers aim to enhance battery performance and lifespan, the importance of reliable venting solutions becomes more prominent.



Moreover, the growing acceptance and confidence in electric vehicles among consumers further drive the demand for advanced battery management systems, including vent valves. As battery technology continues to improve, offering better range, charging efficiency, and overall vehicle performance, consumers are more inclined to adopt electric mobility. This shift compels automakers and OEMs to prioritize the integration of cutting-edge battery management solutions to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.



Furthermore, the increasing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles, specifically electric cars (EVs), is a key catalyst for the EV battery vent valve market. As governments worldwide implement stricter emissions standards and consumers prioritize greener transportation options, the adoption of EVs continues to rise.



Segment Overview



The EV Battery Vent Valve Market is categorized based on the following:



Type

Single Stage

Dual Stage

In 2023, the Dual Stage segment holds the biggest market share. Dual stage valves prioritize safety by employing a two-step pressure release mechanism. Due to their fail-safe design, dual stage valves are likely the prevalent choice in 2023 for lithium-ion batteries, the dominant EV battery technology today. Lithium-ion batteries are known to be susceptible to thermal runaway, a condition where overheating triggers a chain reaction that can lead to fire or explosion. So, the added safety measure of dual stage valves is valued.

However, the single stage segment is expected to have the highest CAGR. Single stage valves have a simpler design with one pressure release point. This potentially translates to lower manufacturing costs compared to dual stage valves. As the EV market expands and cost becomes a bigger concern for manufacturers, single stage valves could become more attractive. Single stage valve technology is constantly evolving. Manufacturers might be incorporating new features like pressure regulation mechanisms or improved materials to enhance their reliability and performance, making them a more viable option for EVs. Single stage valves, with their simpler design, could be better suited for these evolving battery technologies.

Material

Plastic

Metal

Based on material, the metal segment dominated the market with the major share, and it is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. EV batteries operate under high pressure and can generate significant heat. Metals like stainless steel or aluminum can withstand these harsh conditions, ensuring the vent valve's structural integrity and preventing leaks or malfunctions. During operation, EV batteries generate heat. Metals like aluminum or steel have good thermal conductivity, meaning they can dissipate heat effectively. This helps prevent the vent valve itself from becoming a heat source and worsening the battery's condition.

Metals have a proven track record in safety-critical applications. Their well-understood properties and established manufacturing processes make them reliable choices for EV battery vent valves. The infrastructure for metal valve production is already well-developed. This translates to efficient, cost-effective manufacturing compared to potentially new materials for vent valves. Metal alloys are constantly being improved. Advancements in corrosion resistance, formability, and strength-to-weight ratio could make metal vent valves even more suitable for EV batteries. Metals might exhibit better compatibility with current and future battery chemistries. This is crucial because the vent valve needs to function seamlessly with the battery to ensure safety and optimal performance.

Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

In terms of application, commercial EVs like buses and trucks typically use much larger battery packs compared to passenger cars. This translates to a greater need for vent valves per vehicle. Imagine a large bus compared to a small sedan. The bus battery will likely have more cells and require more valves to manage pressure. Commercial EVs, especially those for public transportation, might be subject to stricter safety regulations regarding battery venting. This could lead to mandatory use of vent valves, further inflating the market share. The overall passenger car EV market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. As more electric cars hit the road, the demand for EV battery components, including vent valves, will naturally increase in this segment.

Passenger car manufacturers might be more cost-conscious compared to commercial vehicle manufacturers. This could accelerate the adoption of alternative vent valve materials (if they become viable) alongside metals, potentially bringing production costs down. Companies like BYD are making significant strides in electric buses. Their buses use large lithium-ion battery packs, and safety regulations mandate the use of vent valves in such applications. Tesla is a leader in passenger EVs. As they ramp up production and other manufacturers join the electric car movement, the demand for vent valves in this segment is bound to grow.

Regional Overview



Based on Region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

The APAC region, particularly China, is a dominant force in electric vehicle production. With many EVs being manufactured, the demand for EV components like vent valves is naturally high in this region. Companies like BYD in China are leading EV bus production. This translates to a high demand for battery vent valves in this region. Many APAC governments are offering subsidies or tax breaks to promote EV adoption. This incentivizes the growth of the entire EV ecosystem, including the market for EV components like vent valves. The Indian government offers subsidies for electric two-wheeler purchases. This boosts EV sales and indirectly benefits the EV component industry.

Europe has some of the world's strictest environmental regulations, pushing for cleaner transportation solutions. This could lead to faster EV adoption and a growing market for EV components like vent valves. The European Union has set ambitious emission reduction targets for car manufacturers. This incentivizes them to produce more EVs, which in turn increases demand for vent valves. Europe is a hub for automotive research and development. This could lead to advancements in EV battery technology, potentially creating a demand for next-generation vent valves in the region. Companies like Siemens in Germany are heavily invested in EV charging infrastructure. This focus on e-mobility can lead to innovation in related areas like battery vent valve technology.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the EV Battery Vent Valve Market is characterized by the presence of numerous prominent players driving growth. Key players are:

Bontaz

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Konzelmann

Mann-Hummel

POREX Corporation

Porvent

PUW

Reutter/ITIB

Shenzhen Milvent Technology Co. Ltd.

Stanley Integra

Voir-Tech

These companies collectively account for more than 75% of the market share, indicating robust competition within the sector. Furthermore, many players are actively engaged in research and development activities, partnerships, and collaborations to enhance their market presence and offerings.



In February, 2023 Eaton's eMobility division unveiled a versatile 3-in-1 vent valve for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. This valve stands out due to its three distinct capabilities: it can function as a leak-check mechanism for the battery case, and it offers both passive and active venting to alleviate overpressure in the vehicle's battery pack.

In January 2023, Mann+Hummel is set to showcase its innovative filtration solutions at ConExpo 2023. Among its offerings for all-electric vehicles is the modular VentPlus system. This system is engineered to shield the battery system from water and dust, while simultaneously facilitating pressure equalization. The pressure equalization component is custom-made to meet individual customer needs, utilizing components that have been proven effective through rigorous testing.

