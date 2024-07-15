LifeWorks launches a human resources AI agent to improve productivity.

Austin, TX, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeWorks unveiled a generative AI employee assistant that improves employee’s access to policy and procedures thus expediting onboarding, training, and orientation. The development of this groundbreaking technology is supported by investment from Google Cloud.



Nonprofits face several challenges with employee onboarding, primarily due to limited resources, high turnover rates, and complex regulatory environments. Budget constraints and staff shortages can hinder the development and implementation of comprehensive onboarding programs.

In the early stages of its implementation, LifeWorks aims to sustain this functionality at a low-cost basis, thanks to continued support and funding. Key components of the LifeWorks platform are provided by Google Cloud, Redis, and Arhasi. Redis ' technology is used by 58% of Fortune 500 companies and provides low latency and seamless GenAI search capabilities. Compared with other vector databases, Redis provides 20X faster responses and reduced hallucinations for Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) in conjunction with Google’s Gemini 1.5-Flash in Vertex AI, a model that is lightweight, fast, and cost-efficient while featuring multimodal reasoning and a breakthrough long context window of up to one million tokens, and integration with top GenAI frameworks like LangChain and LlamaIndex. Redis also reduces LLM costs by over 30% with their semantic caching.

"Coupling Arhasi’s AI frameworks and tools is the accelerator pedal for rapid AI adoption” said Wendy Varnell, Chief Strategy Officer of LifeWorks. “The LifeWorks AI employee assistant offers our employees a superior alternative for policy and procedure guidance.”

By leveraging these advanced technologies and the support from Google Cloud, LifeWorks is poised to revolutionize the onboarding experience, providing an efficient and cost-effective solution for nonprofits.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a fearless advocate for youth and young adults pursuing a life they love and a stable future for themselves and their families. It provides services for youth and their families seeking housing, counseling, education, and workforce programs. Visit https://lifeworksaustin.org/

About Arhasi

Arhasi, a Google Cloud and Redis partner and an Alpha Transform Holdings portfolio company, has platforms and products to enable secure, governed, and industry-oriented AI Agents to improve organization productivity and automation. Its mission is to bring integrity to AI solutions to address the needs of enterprises. Discover more at www.arhasi.com







