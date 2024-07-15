Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Management Realignment

NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), a dermatology company, pioneering treatments for patients with severe skin conditions, conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial of SGT-610 (patidegib gel, 2%) for Gorlin syndrome, and with two approved large-category dermatology products, TWYNEO® and EPSOLAY®, today announced that the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, has recently advised the Sol-Gel Board of Directors of his desire to step down from his position as CEO and member of the Board. The Company and Dr. Seri-Levy have agreed on the terms of Dr. Seri-Levy’s separation from the Company and should these be approved by the Company’s shareholders as required by Israeli law, Dr. Seri-Levy will step down from his positions as CEO and director effective as of December 31, 2024. At such time, Dr Seri-Levy will continue to provide his expertise to the Company through a one-year consulting agreement.



In addition, effective July 12, 2024, Mr. Eyal Ben-Or, who served as the Company's Director of Finance as of September 2022 and before that as Corporate Controller since May 2017, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Ben-Or served in financial reporting roles at Mobileye N.V. from 2014 to 2017. Before that, Mr. Ben-Or served in several roles in the assurance department of KPMG Israel from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Ben-Or earned his M.B.A. in financial management and his B.A. in accounting from the College of Management in Israel and is a certified public accountant. Mr. Ben-Or will replace Mr. Gilad Mamlok, who will continue to support the Company, and Mr. Ben-Or in his role as CFO, through the end of the year.

“We are grateful to Alon for his leadership in Sol-Gel, and I am proud of what Sol-Gel has achieved under this leadership. During his tenure as CEO, Alon led the Company in the development of several commercial products (including the FDA approved EPSOLAY® and TWYNEO®), a successful initial public offering in the U.S., and follow on capital raisings, and the purchase of the SGT-610 related assets. I support and will vote in favor of the terms of Alon’s separation from the Company at the upcoming shareholder meeting,” said Mr. Mori Arkin, Sol-Gel's Chairman of the Board of Director, “We would like to congratulate Eyal Ben-Or for his appointment as CFO. Eyal’s extensive experience and track record both in and outside of Sol-Gel will assist in steering Sol-Gel towards continued growth and success. I thank Gilad Mamlok for his financial leadership and valuable contributions during his tenure as CFO. I wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing or partnering drug products to treat skin diseases. Sol-Gel developed TWYNEO, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older, and EPSOLAY, which is approved by the FDA for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Both drugs are exclusively licensed to and commercialized by Galderma in the US and are exclusively licensed to Searchlight in Canada. TWYNEO was purchased and licensed by Beimei Pharma to be exclusively commercialized by them in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Israel.

The Company’s pipeline also includes a Phase 3 clinical trial of Orphan and Breakthrough Drug candidate SGT-610, which is a new topical hedgehog inhibitor being developed to prevent the new basal cell carcinoma lesions in patients with Gorlin syndrome that is expected to have an improved safety profile compared to oral hedgehog inhibitors as well as topical drug candidate SGT-210 under investigation for the treatment of rare hyper-keratinization disorders.

For additional information, please visit our new website: www.sol-gel.com

