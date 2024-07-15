DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling Releases New Podcast

CEO Bill Edmonds discusses 1st Quarter Financial Results



Hermitage, Tennessee, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB DGWR), a waste, recycling and environmental remediation services company for commercial and residential customers, today releases a new podcast ( https://youtu.be/a8UNw-SVujI ) detailing excellent year-over-year top and bottom-line growth in its financial results for the first quarter 2024.

Revenues surged by 191 percent and gross profit rose by 252% driven by strong organic growth through their Asbestos Remediation channel. "1st quarter 2024 was the best first quarter we’ve ever had. We carried the momentum from a record setting 2023 and are off to a great start for a very solid 2024" said David Bradford, President of Deep Green Waste and Recycling.

The podcast further details the reasoning and timing of the sale of their subsidiary AMWASTE. "AMWASTE was a steppingstone and it has served its purpose well. I am extremely proud of our team's ability acquire, operate, improve and then covert the assets for maximum cash in first quarter 2024," commented Bill Edmonds, CEO of DEEP GREEN.

Building on this success, management intends to accelerate geographic expansion into attractive metro markets across the Southeastern United States while adding complementary environmental remediation services to drive growth. DEEP GREEN is actively evaluating strategic acquisition opportunities to further penetrate the fragmented $109 billion environmental services market.

About DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and environmental services company which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com

About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. is an established commercial environmental and ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With a strong focus on environmental protection and safety, the company offers a comprehensive range of services for commercial, institutional and residential properties, including environmental studies, hazardous substance testing, remediation, abatement, and removal. For more information, visit: https://www.lyellenvironmentalservices.com/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT



This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:

Bill Edmonds