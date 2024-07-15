Symphony Chain Announces Melody Token ($MLD) Presale and Partnership with EvaCodes

Dover, DE, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Chain , a pioneering blockchain platform built on Cosmos, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated presale of its $MLD Token, set to begin on July 15, 2024, at 12 AM UTC on Gempad. This announcement is accompanied by the exciting news of Symphony Chain's strategic partnership with EvaCodes, a top Web3 development company recognized by Clutch.

Melody Token ($MLD) Presale

The Melody Token ($MLD) presale marks a significant milestone for Symphony Chain, offering early adopters an exclusive opportunity to participate in the growth of a revolutionary blockchain platform. The presale will be hosted on Gempad, accessible via this link .

Presale Perks and Bonuses

Early Bird Bonus: The first 100 participants who purchase at least 1,000 USDC worth of $MLD tokens will receive an additional 20% bonus tokens.

Partnership with EvaCodes

Symphony Chain is proud to partner with EvaCodes , a recognized leader in Web3 development. EvaCodes' unmatched expertise and proven track record of excellence will drive the development and innovation of Symphony Chain. This partnership is set to harness the power of Web3 technology to create groundbreaking solutions that empower businesses and users alike.

"EvaCodes is one of the top blockchain developers of 2024," said David Blackstone, CEO and co-founder of Symphony Chain. "They’re dependable and have the level of expertise necessary to build this."

The Symphony Chain

Symphony Chain stands as a beacon of innovation in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world. Built on the Cosmos ecosystem, Symphony Chain provides a crypto-native solution for real-world assets without reliance on traditional banking infrastructure. This allows for seamless global transactions and innovative asset trading, pegging tokens to any asset, including real estate and gold.

Symphony represents a transformative shift in the DeFi landscape, ushering in an era of stability, transparency, and user empowerment. Beyond merely supporting stablecoins, Symphony features a self-balancing exchange algorithm and operates on a decentralized framework, enabling seamless integration with DeFi financial markets. Additionally, it addresses and resolves the issues commonly associated with traditional centralized systems.

Key Features of Symphony Chain:

Revolutionizing Real-World Assets: Symphony is the first truly decentralized blockchain for real-world assets, ensuring unmatched security and reliability.

Symphony Stablecoin - $HUSD

$HUSD represents a paradigm shift in elastic tokens, offering a compelling alternative to traditional stablecoins. With its unique features and resilient design, $HUSD ensures price resilience, controlled growth, overcollateralization, and auto-rebasing, promoting stability and security in the crypto space.

Key Features of $HUSD Stablecoin

Price Resilience: $HUSD’s price is safeguarded against depreciation, ensuring value retention even in adverse market conditions.

Perks of Owning Symphony NFTs

Symphony NFT holders will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including whitelisting on future sales, membership in the exclusive Symphony Blockchain community, access to upcoming airdrops, entry to exclusive Discord channels, invitations to online and in-person events, participation in holder-only giveaways and contests, and additional perks to be announced.

Symphony’s Future: A Vision Beyond ICO

As Symphony Chain moves forward, it envisions an expansive future shaped by community collaboration. With a solid foundation laid by a thriving user base, Symphony is gearing up to revolutionize DeFi by diversifying its offerings to include commodities exchanges, stock and options trading, and forex transactions.

Symphony Chain is not just a technical progression; it’s a testament to the collective efforts of a dynamic community and a platform dedicated to pushing the boundaries of decentralized finance. As Symphony evolves, it is set to redefine the landscape of blockchain-based trading, offering users a comprehensive and dynamic experience in the world of decentralized finance.

For more information about Symphony Chain and to participate in the Melody Token ($MLD) presale, visit https://orchestralabs.org/ .

About Symphony Chain

Symphony Chain is a cutting-edge blockchain platform built on the Cosmos ecosystem, providing a crypto-native solution for real-world assets without reliance on traditional banking infrastructure. Symphony Chain is committed to revolutionizing the DeFi landscape with a focus on stability, openness, and user-centered design.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



