Anita Coin Announces 2024 Launch with Charitable Foundation

Houston, Texas, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anita Coin officially has a launch date! On August 15, 2024, the project will introduce a new ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Anita Coin will come with unique staking features and practical utility.

This team aims to spread joy, love, and wealth worldwide through cryptocurrency adoption and charitable initiatives. Through the Anita Coin Foundation (ACF), the project will provide crypto education, account set-up and support to those in need.

Launching in 2024 with Groundbreaking Features

As the project approaches its official Summer launch, Anita Coin's whitepaper lists its core features. First, those seeking to obtain Anita Coin tokens will have the opportunity to purchase them through a presale that starts July 15th at 4 PM GMT, and then on exchanges starting August 15th at 4 PM GMT.

Users can also choose to stake their own Anita Coin. In order to make a difference, they can choose to donate some or all of their staking rewards to The Anita Coin Foundation (ACF). The ACF will then utilize these donations for the greater good that will also help to promote the use and adoption of crypto around the world.

Individuals and companies can directly donate funds to support The Anita Coin Foundation's mission. Furthermore, The ACF will attempt to partner with centralized exchanges and crypto wallets to integrate Anita Coin and options for donations directly into their platforms.

Also, Anita Coin stands out because it has the added benefit of no transaction taxes. To ensure transparency and trust within the Anita Coin community, the team will renounce the ownership of the smart contract. The project will also go through a selective smart contract audit process.

Making a Difference with the Anita Coin Foundation

The team intends to make a difference in the lives of those in need through its non-profit organization.

The Anita Coin Foundation (ACF) extends the functionality of Anita Coin, providing crypto education and assistance to those less fortunate.

By training and supporting these individuals, the ACF aims to improve people’s understanding and usage of cryptocurrency. This system will create a win-win situation for everyone involved in the project.

With its potential to aid millions of people, every donation made towards the ACF will provide a tax deduction. Donors will also receive additional rewards and airdrops based on the amount donated. The system's design wishes to incentivize those who want to make a change in society through crypto and Web3.

About Anita Coin

Anita Coin is not just an average ERC-20 token; it's a whole new level of crypto coin. With its mission to spread joy and love through blockchain, Anita Coin brings real and lasting utility to the world.

Through staking rewards and community building, Anita Coin incentivizes “hodlers” to collaborate to promote and grow this token globally. This not only benefits holders but also aids in maintaining the efficient operation of the Ethereum network.

But it's not just about making money; Anita Coin also has a heart for charity. By donating staking rewards and crypto directly to the Anita Coin Foundation, holders can support a good cause. The fact that the operation leads to tax deductions is also a key takeaway of the project’s proposal.

Furthermore, the team designed a system to give an extra 50,000 Anita Coins to the first 100 wallets joining the project’s upcoming presale. Also, the first ten people sending at least 1 ETH will be able to receive an extra 500,000 Anita Coins each.

Anybody interested in making a difference and joining Anita Coin's mission can visit its official website . Anita Coin's social pages below provide updates and news coming directly from the team.