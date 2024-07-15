Global Flexible Packaging Market Insights, 2024-2028: Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Pouches, Bags, Films and Wraps, Others) and Type (Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Others)

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Packaging Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible packaging market is forecast to grow by USD 45.1 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising focus on improving shelf life of products, shift from rigid packaging to flexible packaging, and growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The study identifies the growing developments in the flexible packaging industry as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of recyclable flexible packaging and increase in mergers and acquisition (M&A) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The flexible packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

Pouches

Bags

Films and Wraps

Others

By Type

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Others

By Region

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible packaging market vendors.

Also, the flexible packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aluflexpack AG

Amcor PLC

Berry Global Inc.

Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG

CCL Industries Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Management GmbH

DS Smith PLC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glenroy Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi PLC

Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

Printpack Inc.

ProAmpac Holdings Inc.

Reynolds Packaging

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

UFlex Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bilrq2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.