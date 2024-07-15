|Series
|RIKV 24 0918
|RIKV 25 0115
|Settlement Date
|07/17/2024
|07/17/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|35,000
|31,060
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.382
|/
|9.398
|95.454
|/
|9.420
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|27
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|53,000
|59,060
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|18
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|18
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.382
|/
|9.398
|95.454
|/
|9.420
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.426
|/
|9.138
|95.602
|/
|9.100
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.386
|/
|9.374
|95.454
|/
|9.420
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.389
|/
|9.356
|95.478
|/
|9.368
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.426
|/
|9.138
|95.602
|/
|9.100
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.280
|/
|10.001
|95.394
|/
|9.551
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.386
|/
|9.374
|95.456
|/
|9.416
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|23.23 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.51
|1.90
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0918 - RIKV 25 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management