Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0918 - RIKV 25 0115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 24 0918RIKV 25 0115
Settlement Date 07/17/202407/17/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 35,00031,060
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.382/9.39895.454/9.420
Total Number of Bids Received 1827
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 53,00059,060
Total Number of Successful Bids 1418
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1118
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.382/9.39895.454/9.420
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.426/9.13895.602/9.100
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.386/9.37495.454/9.420
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.389/9.35695.478/9.368
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.426/9.13895.602/9.100
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.280/10.00195.394/9.551
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.386/9.37495.456/9.416
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 23.23 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.511.90