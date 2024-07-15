ManTech Joins FinOps Foundation as a Public Sector Voice for Creating Cloud Value

HERNDON, Va., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI), Cyber, and mission-focused technology solutions, has joined the FinOps Foundation as a premier member with a seat on the FinOps Governing Board.

As a blend of Finance and DevOps, FinOps is an operational framework and cultural practice dedicated to maximizing the business value of cloud to ensure financial accountability through best practices, a robust practitioner community, and technology specifications. The FinOps framework provides mission critical support with all aspects of cloud deployment, including engineering, finance, leadership, products and procurement.

“ManTech has been optimizing our clients’ cloud spend for many years, in one case avoiding more than $6 million in cost in a single contract year,” said Stephen Deitz, President of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector. “As a premier member we can serve as a ‘Voice of the Client’ for agencies looking to align cloud cost with mission outcomes, help ensure that FinOps initiatives consider public sector needs and expand adoption of the FinOps framework.”

The U.S. government’s shift to cloud computing began with the 2011 “Cloud-First” strategy requiring agencies to evaluate safe and secure cloud computing options. Early adopters found that not all legacy applications and platforms could take full advantage of the benefits of the cloud, resulting in high operational cost.

“The overall goal of FinOps is to help the enterprise do cloud right, enabling collaboration across disciplines to deliver results aligned to organizational priorities, now and in the future,” said Deitz. “While following this practice can drive significant savings, the end game goes far beyond that – mainly through reinvestment of those dollars in new innovative capabilities.”

