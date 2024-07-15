Sanwire Corporation Announces Engagement of PCAOB-Registered Auditor and Accounting Firm in Preparation for Filing Form 10 with the SEC

POINT ROBERTS, Wash., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on aggregating technologies within a number of industries, is pleased to announce that it has retained Fruci & Associates II, PLLC (“Fruci”), a PCAOB-registered accounting and auditing firm to conduct a two-year audit of the Company’s financial statements.



Upon audit completion, the Company intends to file Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to attain fully reporting issuer status.

Ron Hughes, President and CEO of Sanwire stated, "We look forward to the completion of our audit. Accomplishing this major milestone will be the springboard to filing Form 10 with the SEC and becoming a fully reporting company which will provide our current and future shareholders with transparency and attract sophisticated investors."

About Fruci & Associates II

At Fruci & Associates II, it is our core values that ensure we identify and achieve our client's professional goals. Our values define who we are and give us confidence in the way we associate with each other as well as engage with our clients and supporting communities. By providing extraordinary business and financial services, we are very proud of the relationships that we have developed and continue to foster with our clients. We practice open and proactive communication. We are innovative and creative. We develop services by transforming them into standardized products that are clearly defined, highly structured, consistently delivered, and priced in accordance with the value they represent to the client. Our mission is rooted in our strong commitment to deliver exceptional and quality work, build lasting relationships with our clients and provide value in all that we do. Operating from integrity and honesty, we share our knowledge and expertise to support and help our clients realize their business goals, achieve financial growth and empower future success.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation is a diversified company with a focus on aggregating technologies within a number of industries. Intercept Music Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire, is an entertainment technology company that sells and markets its product offering utilizing the Software as a Service ("SaaS") model. Sanwire is active in seeking strategic mergers and acquisitions to enhance its capabilities, expand its market reach, and drive mutual success with dynamic and forward-thinking technology firms with strong track records of innovation and growth. For more information, visit sanwirecorp.com and interceptmusic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.