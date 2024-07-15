Integra LifeSciences to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on July 29, 2024

PRINCETON, N.J., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release second quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, July 29, 2024, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.integralife.com. For those planning to participate on the call, register here to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership medical technology brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com





