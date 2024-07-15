Verizon to host graduation ceremony for small businesses, discuss AI at event in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, July 16th, Verizon will celebrate the completion of a six-month program designed to support small businesses with a graduation ceremony in store, as well as a final session on both opportunities and challenges faced by small businesses in adapting to Artificial Intelligence (AI).



From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 16th, at Verizon's 1430 Walnut Street store in Philadelphia, small business owners will celebrate the completion of a six-month training program designed to teach participants how to leverage technology and close the capacity and efficiency gap. This program was established through a $50,000 investment from Verizon to the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE (AACC) and the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) in Philadelphia. The partnership was part of the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award, a $1M national initiative equipping communities with the tools to navigate an increasingly technological world.

“At Verizon, we are dedicated to supporting diverse small businesses through technology and training,” said Adriana Dawson, Director of Community Engagement for Verizon. “The collaboration between the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the African-American Chamber of Commerce underscores our commitment to digital inclusion and ensuring small businesses, the backbone of the Philadelphia economy, have the resources needed to succeed.”

“Completing our Verizon Tech Empowerment Series marks a significant milestone for our community,” said Regina Hairston, CEO of the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE. “This initiative has equipped our entrepreneurs with the essential technological skills needed to enhance their capacity and efficiency, paving the way for sustainable growth and success. By investing in technology, we are not just closing the digital divide; we are empowering our businesses to compete on a global scale and drive economic progress within our communities.”

“Verizon’s partnership provided a welcomed opportunity for our organization to equip small businesses with the knowledge, experts, and tools needed to integrate technology into their operations,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “We are immensely grateful for this collaboration.”

Verizon Business is deeply committed to the entire Philadelphia business community, supporting businesses with the tools, technology, and advice they need to drive their businesses forward. This event highlights Verizon’s continuing commitment to small businesses through its Citizen Verizon responsible business plan, which includes Verizon Small Business Digital Ready. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready provides personalized tools and resources in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and Next Street, and offers access to over 50 courses, expert-led workshops, in-person and virtual networking and incentives, such as grants. In Philadelphia, the program has supported over 3,900 small businesses. The platform also has a dedicated Spanish-language site, with courses exclusively in Spanish.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

Media contact:

Carly Sylvester

carly.sylvester@verizon.com

908-892-9506