A Solution to America’s Existential Crisis: New book COMMON SENSE TO SAVE DEMOCRACY Offers Clear Vision for a United Future

Charleston, SC, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly two and a half centuries, democracy has been a cornerstone of American government and ideals. But as the nation’s 250th birthday approaches, America is at an inflection point. The state of democracy is not only being called into question, but it has also become the focus of a political game of tug-of-war. In 1776, Thomas Paine published his treatise “Common Sense,” making a compelling case for declaring independence from Great Britain and, thus, laying the foundation for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And in today’s turbulent times, for some, like litigator and former Assistant Attorney General of Massachusetts Steve Kramer, Paine’s call-to-action still serves as a beacon. As the son of a WWII POW, Kramer is dedicated to preserving America’s legacy of freedom for future generations. Taking up the cause, Kramer presents a modern take on Paine’s philosophy in a thought-provoking new book.

In “Common Sense to Save Democracy,” Kramer adds contemporary context to Paine’s directives. Taking a critical stance on the current political tone, Kramer seeks to change the narrative and encourage more political engagement.

Accessible and concise, the book is a non-partisan guide rooted in common sense with practical solutions for solving America’s existential crisis. Offering a brighter vision for the future, Kramer proposes strategies to bridge the partisan gap and strengthen America’s democratic foundations. “America’s 250th birthday should be a time to take pride in our democracy and the will of the people, but instead our country is polarized and vulnerable,” Kramer said. “My hope is the book will spark readers to join the conversation and help save democracy.”

“Common Sense to Save Democracy” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Steve Kramer is a litigation attorney and certified mediator. A graduate of Suffolk University Law School, he has been practicing law since 1979, and his commitment to public service includes a tenure as both Assistant Attorney General and Deputy Chief of Consumer Protection Division for the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office from 1980-87. Beyond his career in the field of law, he has held numerous leadership roles in civic organizations and is an avid writer, sports enthusiast, and community servant, embodying a holistic approach to life. His passion for democracy is inspired by his father’s WWII POW experience. “Common Sense to Save Democracy” is his first book.

Media Contact: Steve Kramer

KramerSense@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Steve Kramer

Attachment