BlueGrace Logistics Promotes Carly Bly to Vice President of LTL Pricing and Carrier Relations

Tampa, FL, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, today announced the promotion of Carly Bly to Vice President of LTL Pricing and Carrier Relations. The expanded role oversees BlueGrace’s carrier relations and procurement efforts.

“Carly’s vast industry experience and knowledge have made a significant impact on our carrier relations team,” said Adam Blankenship, COO of BlueGrace. “I am confident that our carrier partnerships will continue to strengthen and grow under Carly’s guidance.”

BlueGrace is fully committed to our customer’s supply chain needs and will continue to make strategic investments in our technology, leadership and service portfolio. The organization is well positioned for innovation, sustained success and continued expansion.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the leaders of our best-in-class organization. I’m thankful to Bobby and Adam for their guidance and confidence in my potential. I’m also deeply proud of our team’s dedication and collective efforts in driving our organization forward. I eagerly anticipate continuing this journey to achieve even greater success together,” Said Bly.

As part of the senior leadership team, Bly will oversee our Carrier Relations and Procurement efforts, working closely with departments like Sales, Implementation, Audit, and Operations. Her strategic coordination with our LTL carrier partners will be crucial in driving our ongoing growth and maintaining service excellence across the company.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit https://mybluegrace.com/.

