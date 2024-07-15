Clear Aligner Market to Grow with 16.7% of CAGR to Reach $19.58 Billion by 2034 | FactMR

Rockville, MD, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a revised industry report published by Fact.MR, the global clear aligner market is poised to reach a value of US$ 4.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand swiftly at 16.7% CAGR, to end up at US$ 19.58 billion by the end of 2034.

With an increasing emphasis on dental aesthetics and a desire for a confident smile, more people are seeking orthodontic treatment to correct dental misalignment. Clear aligners are a more aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional braces. They are transparent and nearly invisible, making them popular among adults and teenagers concerned about their appearance during orthodontic treatment.

Recent advancements in CAD and 3D scanning and printing have enhanced the design, customization, and manufacturing of clear aligners. These advancements have led to more precise treatment planning and improved outcomes, hastening the adoption of clear aligner therapy. Clear aligners are removable, allowing patients to eat, drink, brush, and floss more freely than when wearing traditional braces. They also tend to be less painful and irritating to the gums and soft tissues of the mouth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global market for clear aligners is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 19.58 billion by the end of 2034.

The market in the United States is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.29 billion in 2024.

China is estimated to account for 41.5% share of the market in East Asia in 2024.

Revenue from the sales of clear aligners in Japan is expected to reach US$ 270.3 million in 2024.

The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2024 to 2034.

“Increasing emphasis on aesthetic dental improvements is fueling demand for clear aligners as an effective solution for dental misalignment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Ability of Polyurethane Plastic Aligners to Conform to Specific Anatomy of Teeth and Gums

Polyurethane plastic is highly elastic and flexible, allowing aligners made from it to gently but steadily move teeth into the correct position. Its elasticity also provides a comfortable fit, reducing irritation and discomfort for users. Polyurethane plastic aligners are well suited to the unique anatomy of the teeth and gums. Simultaneously, the material is strong and durable. Polyurethane plastic aligners can withstand repeated placement and removal without causing distress or distortion, providing the promised corrective force throughout a typical treatment cycle.

Key Market Players

List of the prominent players in the global market are Align Technology; Dentsply Sirona; Patterson Companies Inc.; Institute Straumann; Danaher Corporation; 3M EPSE; Argen Corporation; Henry Schein Inc.; TP Orthodontics Inc.

Clear Aligners Industry News

On May 2, 2024, Ormco Corporation, a global leader in orthodontic solutions, announced the launch of its Spark On-Demand program, which allows doctors to order any number of Spark Aligners and Prezurv Plus Retainers with a simple, low-cost, no-subscription pricing model.

In July 2023, Angelalign Technology Inc., a global provider of clear aligner dental technology and evidence-based clinical expertise, announced the launch of its custom-made clear aligners in the United States.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the clear aligner market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the clear aligner market based on age group (adults, teens), material (polyurethane, plastic polyethylene terephthalate glycol), and end use (hospitals, standalone practice, group practice), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

