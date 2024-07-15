SHEIN's Retro Pop-Up Delights Fashion Enthusiasts in Montreal

Montreal, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading global fashion e-retailer, concluded a successful four-day retro-inspired pop-up event in the heart of downtown Montreal this past weekend. The pop-up gathered crowds and captivated over 10,000 fashion enthusiasts across the city with an unforgettable shopping experience.

From July 11-14, the pop-up transported guests back in time with its vibrant retro atmosphere, showcasing SHEIN's lifestyle and apparel collections. Visitors had an unforgettable shopping journey, with access to SHEIN's latest fashion for women, men and kids. In addition to apparel, from SHEGLAM makeup and home decor to pet accessories, the pop-up highlighted SHEIN's expansive lifestyle range.

Beyond browsing the latest fashion, attendees engaged with a variety of interactive experiences. The pop-up featured a nail bar offering complimentary nail designs and a retro-chic photo booth to capture stylish moments. Guests also had the opportunity to redesign their pre-loved garments at the on-site customization studio, where they could give new life to their wardrobes with an array of heat-pressed patches.

In line with SHEIN's dedication to sustainability, the pop-up event included a clothing donation drive, encouraging visitors to contribute their gently used clothes. A significant number of guests enthusiastically participated in this initiative, generously donating a variety of clothing items to support the Old Brewery Mission. This collaboration aimed to extend the lifecycle of these garments and uplift the local community, further amplifying the impact of the event.

As SHEIN expands its presence across Canada through pop-up shops, it reinforces the efficiency of its on-demand business model. With a small-batch production approach, SHEIN has been able to minimize operational costs and textile waste significantly. This allows the brand to pass those savings on to consumers with accessible price points and respond rapidly to evolving customer preferences and trends.

After captivating Montreal shoppers with its nostalgic blend of fashion and fun, SHEIN looks forward to continuing to bring its immersive retail experiences to life. The brand will return to Montreal and Toronto this summer, delighting iLESONIQ and VELD music festival attendees with a themed pop-up activation and exclusive on-site makeovers.

The Old Brewery Mission works with people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Montreal, providing concrete support for their sustainable reaffiliation and housing stability. We are an important player in Montreal’s social ecosystem, contributing daily to improving urban health in the city through prevention programs, emergency services with psychosocial support and rehousing initiatives.

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

