Carbon Fiber Market to Surpass USD 9.25 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global carbon fiber market will attain a value of USD 9.25 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Carbon fiber is composed of carbon atoms connected in a chain to form a very long carbon fiber. The market for carbon fiber is expanding at a good pace led by its application profiles in various industries such as aerospace, automobile and renewable energy. The whole market is predicted to be driven by a growing market for automobiles and an appetite for vehicles with low weight. The need for automotive fuel efficiency, plus intense government legislation on emission of carbon is supporting the market viewpoint.
Pressure Vessels are to Lead the Market Owing to The Growing Use of Lightweight Materials
The pressure vessels segment accounts for the largest industry in the carbon fiber market due to the increasing utilization of lightweight and high strength material in energy and Industrial segments. Light weight and superior strength make carbon fiber ideal for the manufacturing of pressure vessels. Similarly, increased usage of pressure vessels for hydrogen storage and transport has caused corresponding demand for carbon fiber composites as a material that answers the call for clean energy globally.
Aerospace & Defense to Have the Fastest Growth Due to Increase in the Aero Planes Manufacturing
The aerospace and defense segment to have the fastest CAGR in 2023 and is expected to maintain its growth for the foreseeable future. The increased manufacturing of aero planes is expected to drive market development. Interiors, engine blades, propellers, etc., are all applications of composite materials in this sector. Moreover, aerospace engineers are attempting to improve the sustainability and safety of flight, which has led to the usage of fiber composite materials in helicopters, planes, and space shuttles.
Growing EV Production Makes Europe the Leading Region in the Carbon Fiber Market
The global market in the upcoming years is likely to be dominated by the Europe region, which is diversified with the presence of EV manufacturers and growing lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicle demand. Regional market growth is further supposed to be fueled by rapid growth in the aerospace and military industries. On the other hand, huge investments by automakers into R&D to develop low-cost carbon composite materials are boosting this region's automotive industry. The country has one of the highest bases for aircraft manufacture and was mainly the home of different businesses and engine makers.
Carbon Fiber Market Insights:
Drivers
- Increasing Product Usage in Automotive Sector
- Demand of 3D Printing Technology
- Increased Adoption in Marine Industry Due to its Resistance to Corrosion
Restraints
- High Cost of Product to Hinder Market Growth Slightly
- Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
- Recycling Challenges and Environmental Concerns
Prominent Players in Carbon Fiber Market
The following are the Top Carbon Fiber Companies
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- SGL Carbon SE
- Hexcel Corporation
- Teijin Limited
- Hyosung Corporation
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Cytec Solvay Group
- Zoltek Companies, Inc.
- DowAksa
