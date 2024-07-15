Global Women's Health App Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 18.19 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 18.80%

New York, United States, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, the global women’s health app market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 18.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.80% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

A women's health app typically includes several monitors, such as an overall female health monitor, a pregnancy monitor, and a period monitor. Various applications for women's health made possible by technological advancements address women's health care concerns more effectively. These applications are intended to improve women's health care through modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Due to the incorporation of cutting-edge technology during development, these applications are flawless and trustworthy.

Market Dynamics

Rising Incidence of Target Disorders Drives the Global Market

Changes in dietary habits, stress, and alcohol consumption are major causes of hormonal imbalance in women. Women are susceptible to osteoarthritis (OA), anemia, obesity, menstrual health disorders , depression, and fibromyalgia, particularly after menopause. The prevalence of OA is anticipated to increase as the population ages and the prevalence of obesity continues to rise. According to the United Nations, between 10 and 15 percent of adults over 60 have OA, which is more prevalent in women.

Similarly, according to the CDC, back problems were more prevalent among women (30.2%) in 2013. By modifying daily activities and adopting healthy habits, arthritis pain can be alleviated. The Track + React app allows users to record their dietary intake, physical activity, medications, sleep, and mood. It monitors the information in graphs and displays and assists in determining which behavior causes arthritis pain to increase. Thus, the rise in target diseases is anticipated to expedite the expansion of the global market.

Growing Emphasis on Women's Health by Government Organization Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The increased focus on women's health by several government organizations across the globe is anticipated to generate substantial growth opportunities for the women's health app market. Several government agencies are collaborating with market participants to enhance women's and girls' access to health care to promote their health and well-being. In March 2021, HiDoc Pte Ltd. (HiDoc) launched Nectar, a community platform for women's health and wellness. Nectar is intended to motivate women of all ages in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve optimal health through self-care and preventative measures. This presents growth opportunities for the global market for women's health apps during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global women’s health app market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.71% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of mobile health apps for health monitoring and rising government interest in reducing healthcare costs is anticipated to stimulate market expansion. The presence of advanced healthcare systems in Canada and the United States, an increase in the incidence of chronic disorders like diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and respiratory diseases, among others, and a surge in health awareness among the population are some of the major factors that are likely to stimulate this regional market soon. Rising healthcare costs and lengthy E.R. wait times have led to the widespread adoption of mobile health technologies, driving the market for healthcare apps. In 2015, JMIR Publications surveyed the United States and estimated that approximately 58% of the population had downloaded mobile health apps.

Additionally, most downloaded health applications were fitness and nutrition-related, indicating a strong consumer preference for fitness apps . An increase in the younger population, awareness, and inclination toward health-related issues, as well as an increase in disposable incomes as a result of an increase in the middle-class population, are factors that influence the adoption of various apps, thereby augmenting the growth of the women's health app market in the region.

To Gather Additional Insights on the Regional Analysis of the Women’s Health App Market

Key Highlights

The global women’s health app market size is estimated to reach USD 18.19 billion by 2032 , growing at a CAGR of 18.80% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

, growing at a during the forecast period (2024–2032). Based on type, the global women's health app market is segmented into fitness and nutrition, pregnancy tracking and postpartum care, menstrual health, menopause, disease management, and others. The menstrual health segment is the largest contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global women’s health app market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.71% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Flo Health Inc. Clue Glow, Inc. Withings Fitbit, Inc. Natural Cycles Apple Inc. Wildflower Health Hellobaby, Inc. Ovia Health Grace.health Garmin Ltd. Peppy Health Limited March Inc. Sanguina, Inc.

Recent Developments

February 2023- Samsung Electronics and Natural Cycles announced a partnership to bring temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking to the Galaxy Watch5 series. This partnership combines Samsung's superior sensor technology with Natural Cycles' innovative fertility technology to give users a more comprehensive understanding of their menstrual cycle.

January 2023- Movano Health introduced the Evie smart ring. Evie provides women with medical-grade health data translated into personalized insights and delivered through a mobile application.

Segmentation

By Product Fitness and Nutrition Menstrual Health Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Menopause Disease Management Others By Modality Smartphone Tablet Others By Age Group Adolescent Adult Geriatric By Region North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

