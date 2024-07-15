Natasha Drozdak Appointed Senior Vice President, Director of Digital Strategy

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“Bank” or “HTB”), announced that Natasha Drozdak has joined HTB as Senior Vice President, Director of Digital Strategy effective today. Ms. Drozdak will have primary responsibility for developing HTB’s digital strategy and roadmap designed to drive growth and innovation for the Bank. She will report directly to C. Hunter Westbrook, President & Chief Executive Officer.

"In the era of rapidly changing technology, the Director of Digital Strategy role ensures that HomeTrust remains positioned to offer our customers and employees digital solutions in banking," said Hunter Westbrook. "Customer transactions and interactions are increasing in the financial services industry; however, these increasing transactions are occurring over multiple channels and touchpoints. By embracing innovative digital solutions, we are enhancing the way we serve our customers, making banking more accessible, convenient, and secure. Natasha has a proven track record of success in digital innovation, and I look forward to working with her on digital initiatives that move the Bank and our customers forward."

Drozdak is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She graduated from the SC Bankers School where she was class president. Prior to joining HTB, Ms. Drozdak served as the Director of Digital Strategy & Delivery at SouthState Bank. While at SouthState Bank, Ms. Drozdak also served as Digital Marketing Manager. She was a 2022 ReMARKable Leader at SouthState and won the 2015 Palmetto Center for Women TWIN Award.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

