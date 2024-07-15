EpiqFiling™ Manages Securities Claims In One Secure Portal

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today the deployment of EpiqFiling™ to file, track, and review securities class action claims quickly and easily in one secure portal, reducing cost and mitigating risk.



“EpiqFiling™ enables filers to submit claims and view their status in one user-friendly dashboard, which helps them understand which claims to prioritize at any time,” said Cameron Azari, Senior Vice President at Epiq, who oversees the design and implementation of legal notification and claims administration programs.

“While the portal is designed for filers in securities cases, Epiq clients will recognize the benefits of it as well via the elimination of time-consuming and costly back-and-forth emails to request data or obtain status updates, as well as avoidance of the cost and risk of processing non-conforming files submitted by filers,” Azari said. “By removing the risk associated with data clean-up and the sharing of confidential information through email and other forms of communication, claim data is protected with the most secure, efficient, and trusted claims management process available today.”

EpiqFiling™ is the only claims management solution to offer centralized claims information within a single portal, reducing the time and complexity of interactions with large-volume filers in securities cases. It is the only tool available to provide automated validation and visibility into the acceptance or rejection of claims.

EpiqFiling™ saves time and costs:

Familiar and intuitive dashboard interface shows case lists and details

Secure logins for individual users

Multiple users can view the same dashboards

Access to tutorials and videos

Ability to view and respond to defect letters and notices through the portal

Secure access and data storage protected by Cloudflare

Cross-border compliant with the ability to manage claims from anywhere in the world



According to data recently released in the ISS SCAS report, “The Top 100 U.S. Class Action Settlements of All Time,” Epiq was documented as the most frequently selected securities claims administrator of all time. In total, Epiq managed $36.2 billion in settlements, over $15 billion more than the next closest claims administrator.

Epiq is the proven global leader in comprehensive class action claims management and administration for class action and mass tort matters. Epiq has managed some the world’s largest and most extensive settlements over the past 30 years, including securities, antitrust, data privacy, product liability, personal injury, and malfunctioning medical devices. Epiq is known for delivering best-in-class people, technology, and service for class action administration matters anywhere in the world, regardless of size or complexity.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Director of Communications and Public Relations

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com