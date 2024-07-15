Blender Bites Partners with Luxury Hotel El Encanto as Food Service Channel Sales Commence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), is thrilled to announce the listing of its products at the luxurious El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel (“El Encanto”), located in Santa Barbara, California, USA. Management believes this listing, which commenced this month, will help boost Blender Bites’ expansion within the U.S. foodservice industry.



El Encanto will introduce Blender Bites’ renowned 1-Step Smoothies and Frappes to its discerning guests, featuring favourites such as Green D-Tox™, Liquid Sunshine™, Power Berry™, Tropical Glow™, and the indulgent Vanilla Bean Frappe™. Nestled in the hills overlooking the Pacific Ocean, El Encanto is celebrated for its luxurious accommodations, including elegant bungalows and a world-class spa, offering travellers an enchanting blend of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Blender Bites’ innovative 1-Step Smoothies and Frappes are designed for ease of use without compromising on quality or nutrition. Each product is crafted to provide a delicious and healthful option for El Encanto guests looking to maintain their wellness routines while travelling. The inclusion of Blender Bites products at El Encanto underscores the Company’s ongoing efforts to broaden its footprint in the U.S. foodservice sector. By partnering with prestigious establishments like El Encanto, Blender Bites continues to make strides in offering accessible and premium health solutions to a wider audience.

“This is the perfect time for Blender Bites to expand into the hospitality sector and diversify its portfolio outside of grocery retailers, especially with summer travel in full swing and the popularity of smoothies at its peak. Our 1-Step Smoothies and Frappes are the perfect solution for chefs and food & beverage managers looking to reduce labour costs, ingredient costs, wastage and human error in their kitchens. Our launch at El Encanto is expected to be just the beginning for us in the foodservice channel. We are thrilled to partner with such an esteemed resort; allowing us to meet the demand for health-conscious options amidst the stunning landscapes of Santa Barbara,” stated Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites Founder and CEO.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of Companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email – chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

Media Contact – teamblenderbites@jonesworks.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the Company’s ability to expand into the hospitality sector and diversify its portfolio outside of grocery retailers, the level of opportunity in the food service channel and the launch at El Encanto being “just the beginning” for Blender Bites in the foodservice channel. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.