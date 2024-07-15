Biomarkers Market to Surpass USD 206.04 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global biomarkers market will attain a value of USD 206.04 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Factors likely to fuel the growth of the biomarkers market are the increasing significance of companion diagnostics, rising cancer prevalence, growing funding in research on biomarkers, and significant discoveries resulting from ongoing research. In diagnosing infectious diseases, biomarkers are expected to witness high growth soon. Developed biomarkers markets enable safety testing and expedite manufacturing of drugs with quicker diagnoses.

Biomarkers Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 75.88 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 206.04 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Services, Type, Research Area, Technology, Disease Indication, Application, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing Use of Companion Diagnostics Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery & Development Segment to Dominate the Market Due to Better Clinical Endpoints

The segment related to drug discovery and development dominated the market in 2023 driven by the utility of biomarkers in hastening drug development through better prediction of its efficacy than the conventional clinical endpoints. This predictive value is what will allow for realization of possible failures in advance, thus reducing the costs incurred during development. Hence, the leaders in this industry have worked hard on biomarkers, thereby coming up with strategic collaborations that have taken this market high.

Clinical Diagnostics is the Fastest Growing Sector Due to Ongoing Research for New Biomarkers

It is expected that the clinical diagnostics segment will grow at the maximum CAGR during this forecasted period, driven mainly by continued research in new diagnostic biomarkers. These biomarkers enable quick diagnosis and help doctors distinguish mesothelioma cancer from others. All such continuous R&D processes open doors for the discovery of even newer biomarkers against diseases like Alzheimer's, which will further boost growth in this segment.

Technical Breakthroughs Makes North America the Leading Consumer in this Market

North America ruled the biomarkers business in 2023 with more than a 40% share of the revenue generated, which became possible due to the heavy burden of illness, enhanced consumer awareness about biomarkers, recognition of promising government initiatives, new technical breakthroughs, and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure. Other important developments include the presence of key enterprises in this area and the several organic and inorganic developments they have undertaken. These are some crucial factors projected to fuel growth in this region.

Biomarkers Market Insights:

Drivers

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Rising Need for Advanced Diagnostic Tools Driven by Chronic Disease Prevalence

Focus on Early Disease Detection and Prevention

Restraints

Challenges in Biomarker Validation and Standardization

Limited Biomarker Validation

Prominent Players in Biomarkers Market

The following are the Top Biomarkers Companies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Biomarkers Market Report





Which are Biomarkers?

What factors are supporting the growth of the Biomarkers Market?

What are the key opportunities in the Biomarkers Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Biomarkers market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

