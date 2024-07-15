Vistar Media expands Vistar Verify to Canada: Introducing inventory standards for digital out-of-home





Caption: Vistar Media expands Vistar Verify program for Canadian media owners

TORONTO , July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, expands its Vistar Verify program for Canadian media owners and advertisers. The program, which launched in the U.S. in 2023, establishes a set of measurable quality standards for digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory.

Developed in consultation with media owners, buyers and platform partners, Vistar Verify uses a set of manual and automated checks to ensure inventory is represented accurately, and meets a collective set of standards established by these industry experts. It assures buyers in Canada that they can confidently make inventory choices and continue to grow their investments in DOOH.

The set of standards that is used to assess the quality of a DOOH media asset include:

Environment : The quality of the environment in which a screen is located, including both the location itself and the audience present in the location

: The quality of the environment in which a screen is located, including both the location itself and the audience present in the location Presentation: The quality and effectiveness of the presentation in terms of the physical display itself and the on-screen experience

The quality and effectiveness of the presentation in terms of the physical display itself and the on-screen experience Signals: The reliability and accuracy of data (“signals”) describing the inventory



The Vistar Verify onboarding process benchmarks all Vistar inventory against each criteria listed above to ensure that all inventory in the marketplace meets the highest standards. Audited media owners also complete a detailed RFI covering all aspects of a media owner’s environment, processes, data usage, integrations and more. Additionally, the automated inventory check runs a script against a list of DOOH venues, checking the location (latitude/longitude) against the Google Places API, to verify the accuracy of the venue type - for example, identifying a grocery store at or within 50m of the location of a venue listed in the “grocery store” category.

“We are hyper-focused on improving and streamlining the OOH experience for our clients across Canada, and Vistar Verify helps us do just that,” says Scott Mitchell, Managing Director, Vistar Media Canada. “The OOH space has grown significantly over the past decade, and the concept of “quality” has taken on a lot of meanings. It’s more important than ever for Vistar, as a programmatic OOH marketplace leader, to instill confidence in our buyers and ensure their investments are going to the premium, impactful screens and environments they intended on.”

As part of Vistar’s phase one launch in Canada, current verified media owners include: Pattison Outdoor, Astral, OUTEDGE, Cineplex Media, Rogers Sports & Media, Adapt Media, Vertical Impression, Zoom Media, Captivate CA and Québecor, with more media owners undergoing the verification process by the end of the year.

“Vistar Verify sets a benchmark for quality that GymTV is proud to meet. This program enhances the credibility of our inventory, ensuring advertisers can confidently leverage our media to reach engaged and active audiences in health clubs across North America,” said Chris Corvetti, VP North America Sales and Marketing at GymTV. “We are committed to maintaining these high standards and delivering exceptional value to our advertising partners.”

"Achieving Vistar Verify status as part of the inaugural cohort is a testament to Vertical Impression's dedication to quality and transparency in the DOOH space,” said Nicolette Leonardis, President & Co-Founder at Vertical Impression. “While others may prioritize quantity, often including less impactful placements, we've concentrated on creating the largest verified residential elevator network in Canada. With elevator attention spans far surpassing industry averages, we offer more than just ad space; we provide unparalleled engagement. We believe that Vistar Verify will not only increase revenue for OOH in Canada but also position our market for significant global investments."

Vistar Verify is now available in the U.S. and Canada. Reach out today to learn more about the Vistar Verify program and quality rubric in Canada.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH . Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

