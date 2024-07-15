Urgently Secures Roadside Assistance Contract Renewal with Global Automotive OEM

The renewal underscores Urgently’s commitment to fostering long-term customer partnerships, grounded by exceptional service, innovative technology, and a prioritization of safety, leading to significant customer value.



VIENNA, Va., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced the renewal of its six-year customer partner relationship with a global automotive OEM, known for its focus on safety, quality and innovation. The renewed agreement extends this relationship to eight years and underscores Urgently’s commitment to delivering significant customer value through exceptional service, cutting-edge technology and a prioritization of safety.

“We are thrilled and honored to continue this enduring and successful partnership,” said Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Urgently. “We believe this renewal reflects the strength of our technology and the outstanding level of service we provide to our OEM customer partners and their customers. We value our sustained collaboration and look forward to continuing to deliver roadside assistance solutions that meet our partner’s evolving needs.”

Under the renewed contract, Urgently will continue to power the automotive OEM’s warranty-based roadside assistance program as well as its post-warranty roadside assistance membership plans in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Urgently will also continue to provide assistance for operational, technical and mechanical breakdowns, as well as accident-related towing services.

The OEM partner will continue to leverage Urgently’s comprehensive technology stack, which includes full roadside assistance customer relationship management (CRM) to support its outsourced call center operations and API-based integration into its customer-facing products.

Urgently believes this renewal solidifies its position as a preferred roadside and mobility assistance partner, leveraging Urgently’s connected assistance platform to drive efficiency and an exceptional customer experience aligned with the OEM’s trusted and iconic brand.

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Urgently’s future financial or operating performance. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Urgently in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “predict,” “target,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate” or “expect” or the negative of these words or other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Urgently’s customer partner contract renewal, are based on the current assumptions of Urgently’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a significant number of factors that may cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performance or achievements stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 202, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2024, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect Urgently’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Urgently undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.