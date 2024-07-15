Sweden Construction Industry Report 2024: Market to Recover and Record an Annual Growth Rate of 2.2% Between 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in Infrastructure and Housing Projects

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Sweden is projected to fall by 6.1% in real terms in 2024, owing to head winds caused by high inflation, interest rates, and falling building permits.

According to the Statistiska Central Byran (SCB), the total number of building permits issued in the country fell by 41.9% year on year (YoY) in 2023, owing to 50.9% YoY fall in residential building permits issued and 12.1% YoY fall in non-residential building permits issued. Moreover, the country's average construction production value index fell by 7.1% in the first three months of 2024, preceded by an annual decline of 6% in 2023. Major decline in the residential sector and weakness in commercial sector is likely to weigh on the construction industry's output in 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to recover and record an annual growth rate of 2.2% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investments in infrastructure and housing projects. According to a report commissioned by the city of Stockholm, the greater Stockholm region in the country is expected to undergo major infrastructure construction works worth SEK1.3 trillion ($121.9 billion) scheduled between 2024 and 2040.

Of the total, SEK667.7 million ($62.5 billion) will be allocated to housing projects like Stockholm Wood City and Stockholmshusen, and SEK362.1 million ($33.9 billion) for infrastructure projects like Stockholm subway and implementation of the Uppsala light rail. In March 2024, Vattenfall, Sweden state-owned energy company received final environmental permit for the development of Norrback and Pautrask wind farm project in northern Sweden.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Sweden, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hjx1n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.