Third Year in a Row, LifeLabs Named by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity

Toronto, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs has once again been named one of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. This is the third consecutive year LifeLabs has received this recognition. Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, presents this prestigious award. The awards list was announced on July 9th, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

The Best Employers for Diversity list recognizes Canadian companies that have demonstrated a significant commitment to a defined strategy to foster and promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in their workplace culture, recruitment practices and employee education and training.

Recipients were selected based on the assessments of approximately 40,000 professionals working for companies employing at least 500 people in their Canadian operations. Participants were asked to identify Canada's Best Employers for Diversity, and the evaluation was based on three criteria:

Personal Recommendations : Recommendations given by employees.

: Recommendations given by employees. Public Recommendations: Recommendations given by friends and family members of the employees or members of the public who work in the same industry.

Recommendations given by friends and family members of the employees or members of the public who work in the same industry. Diversity KPIs: Respondents were asked to review their employer across various diversity-related topics: General Diversity, Gender, Ethnicity, Sexual Orientation, Age, and Disability

"LifeLabs Stronger Together Program, along with our DE&I steering council, Employee Resource Groups, and leaders, have worked diligently to promote cultural awareness, respect and integrity while highlighting the diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve," says LifeLabs President and CEO Charles Brown. "Such recognition is a privilege and a testament to our ongoing efforts to celebrate our unique differences and partnering with organizations that align with LifeLabs values."

As Canada’s largest community laboratory, we are committed to advocating and creating an environment that is accessible and equitable for all employees and customers alike. We deeply value the diverse perspectives and unique experiences that each of our employees contribute, as they play a crucial role in cultivating an inclusive environment for our colleagues and customers.

You can find more information about LifeLabs' DE&I initiatives at https://www.lifelabs.com/about-us/diversity-equity-inclusion/.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021,2022,2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes, and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

