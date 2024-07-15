France Construction Industry Report 2024: output to Grow at an AAGR of 2.2% Between 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in the Industrial Sector and Renewable Energy

Dublin, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in France is expected to decline in real terms by 2.5% this year, owing to the impact of high interest rates, and declining investor and consumer confidence that has led to a slowdown in project developments.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), the construction industry's value add declined by 2.2% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2024, preceded by Y-o-Y declines of 1.7% in Q4 and 1.8% in Q3 2023. The residential sector will account for much of the downturn in the short term, owing to a sharp decline in the floor area of dwelling construction.

The total floor area of dwelling construction in the country fell by 18.5% YoY in the first three months of 2024, according to the INSEE, preceded by an annual decline of 27.2% in 2023 and a growth of 0.1% in 2022. However, the government's plan to expand and upgrade the transport network as the country is set to host 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, is expected to provide some support to the construction industry.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry's output is expected to recover at an average annual growth rate of 2.2% between 2025 and 2028, supported by the investments in the industrial sector and renewable energy infrastructure projects, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

France plans to increase its energy generation capacity of renewables to 175GW by 2035, with solar power capacity increasing to 75-100GW, offshore wind power capacity to 18GW, and hydropower capacity to 28GW by 2035. Under the latest energy policy targets announced in February 2024, the country aims to have 35GW-44GW of installed solar capacity by 2028.



