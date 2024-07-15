Avaap Launches Three New Accelerated Organization Assessments to Help Organizations Through Transformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, an industry-focused advisory and technology consulting firm, today announced the launch of three new accelerated organization assessments. These accelerated assessments – Rapid Organizational Assessment, Change Maturity Assessment, and Project Portfolio Assessment – help organizations improve their operations and efficiency.



“Avaap has a strong focus on helping organizations accelerate transformation and we are excited to bring our assessments to the market to help clients quickly improve their processes and operate more efficiently and strategically,” said Barbari Griesse, senior vice president, Organizational Transformation Solutions. “Our experts have brought together their years of experience in transformation to support organizations’ efforts to reach their business goals and optimize operations.”

The Rapid Organizational Assessment provides critical insights, guides decision-making, and fosters continuous improvement within an organization. Avaap’s diagnostic tools assess and theme insights across five dimensions – strategy, structure, processes, rewards, and people. Following the 12-week assessment, organizations receive a recommendation roadmap that delivers actionable observations and data-driven guidance that enables leaders to prioritize actions based on the organization’s unique timeline, budget, and internal resource allocation.

The Change Maturity Assessment measures an organization’s current state change capabilities and delivers a recommendation roadmap to guide decisions regarding what actions and activities you can take to improve your change capability. This four-to-six-week assessment leverages Avaap’s change maturity model, a framework that describes the levels of change maturity, to identify how well an organization currently performs and provides guidance on how to progress change management best practices across the organization.

The Project Portfolio Assessment reviews an organization's entire suite of projects to evaluate the portfolio's overall performance and confirm its strategic alignment, prioritization techniques, governance practices, consistency among projects and programs, and management of resources, risks, and opportunities. Spanning six to eight weeks, this assessment provides insight into the maturity of an organization’s project portfolio and delivers a report detailing the portfolio's alignment with strategic goals and outlines recommendations for improvement.

“To better help clients through transformation, Avaap has restructured its advisory services to align efforts in organizational strategy and design, strategic technology solutions, program and project management, business analysis and process design, and organizational change management,” said Griesse. “This new Organizational Transformation Solutions structure allows organizations to leverage Avaap’s expertise in every area of transformation through strong partnership and customized solutions based on unique client situations. These assessments are one of the first initiatives of the Organizational Transformation Solutions group to meet the growing needs of businesses.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused advisory and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, and other applications. We offer full life cycle expertise from strategy and system selection through post-production support, including data analytics and a dedicated team with the skills and experience in planning and delivering successful organizational transformation programs. Avaap’s Change Academy offers change workshops and ACMP QEP courses dedicated to building your knowledge, skills, and ability in organizational change. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.