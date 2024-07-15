Velcan Holdings: Share Buyback Offer Results

PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 15th of July 2024

SHARE BUYBACK OFFER RESULTS

156,949 SHARES TENDERED BY SHAREHOLDERS

On 10 June 2024, Velcan Holdings (the Company) offered to its shareholders to buyback 500,000 shares at Eur14.5 per share.

The deadline for the participating Shareholders to send their sale orders via their financial intermediaries / custodians to the centralizing agent (ABN AMRO) was on 12 July at 17:40 CEST.

A total of 156,949 shares have been tendered by shareholders and will be bought back by the Company, for a total of EUR 2,275,760.50. The settlement date is the 16th of July 2024, when the Company will effectively pay the price against the delivery of the shares.

All the shares purchased within the framework of this offer will be cancelled and the Company’s share capital will be reduced accordingly by 30th of September 2024.

The complete Offer Information Document is available at: http://www.velcan.lu/investors/reports-accounts/



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



About Velcan Holdings:

Velcan Holdings is an investment holding company founded in 2005, managing a global portfolio of participations and investments.

The company was launched more than 15 years ago by its reference shareholder LHP SA, owned by Velcan Holdings’ management team.

Velcan Holdings is listed on the unregulated Euro MTF Stock Market in Luxembourg (Ticker VLCN/ISIN FR0010245803). Velcan Holdings never performed any Public Offer as understood under Directive 2003/71/CE of the European Parliament and Council.

